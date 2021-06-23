Will GTA Online survive for many more years?

Very few video games have the lasting appeal of a game like GTA Online, especially since such a game is likely to last for several years.

Despite GTA Online shutting down for PS3 and Xbox 360 versions, GTA Online isn't dying as a whole. The game is still widely played by many PC, PS4, and Xbox One owners, and it will likely continue to grow with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S's Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

Typically, online games don't last that long. For a game like GTA Online to last nearly eight years is extremely impressive. However, GTA Online will last for many more years for a myriad of reasons detailed in the article below.

Why GTA Online is here to stay

GTA Online is incredibly successful by all metrics (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is a massively successful game for all intents and purposes. It has made a ludicrous profit for Rockstar Games.

At the end of the day, Rockstar Games is a business. If a video game is making a lot of money, then that's a good enough reason to keep it afloat. There would be no reason to nix GTA Online early.

GTA Online is not a dying game

GTA Online won't be dead anytime soon (Image via GTA Reddit)

GTA 5 sold as much in 2020 as it did in its launch year, 2013. In 2020, its revenue was up nearly 28% YOY, with a terrific amount of engagement from new and returning players alike. There is still a new generation of gamers who haven't yet experienced GTA, and many of them will play GTA Online at some point if they're interested in the series.

GTA 6 enthusiasts don't like GTA Online for the simple reason that it interferes with the former's production (allegedly). Of course, for that to happen, it would have to mean that GTA Online is such a success that Rockstar Games could prioritize milking it.

Why are the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions shutting down then?

The PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online have been living off of maintenance mode for nearly half a decade. There won't be much of a profit off of a game that offers no updates or other incentives to keep players playing, and that's what these versions suffer from.

They are outdated, but GTA Online as a concept isn't. The PC version will live on as long as GTA Online is a thing, with the other versions still having a good amount of years to their name at worst. If an online game isn't making a profit, then it won't be around.

GTA Online is still making a tremendous profit for Rockstar Games. It's one of the most popular online games in the world, so it wouldn't make much sense for Rockstar Games to close it. They will shut down the nonprofitable servers, but the overall game will be up, especially if it still makes money.

No direct competition

There aren't many games that offer an online 3D sandbox environment that gives players so much freedom (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is no direct competitor that offers what GTA Online can offer to its fanbase. The main form of competition for GTA Online is the other immensely popular online games like Apex Legends or Fortnite, as there is nothing in its own genre that can compete with it.

Even the most popular games in other genres have some good alternatives for players to consider. There are plenty of GTA clones, but none worthy of being played over GTA Online regularly.

GTA Online's future

There is still a lot of money to be had (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is still a lot of content Rockstar Games could add to GTA Online. As long as there is new content in GTA Online, players will have a reason to check out the game and spend money on Shark Cards.

Rockstar Games did announce something related to GTA 3's 20th anniversary. It does bring up the possibility of looking toward older titles and implementing something about it in GTA Online.

Both old and new features can be introduced to add life to GTA Online whenever it's needed. The game hasn't lived to its fullest potential just yet

