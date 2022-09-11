Will Michael show up in a future GTA Online update?

GTA Online players are still waiting for Michael de Santa's comeback. Franklin Clinton has already set the precedent of returning protagonists back in December 2021. The Contract DLC was centered around his Celebrity Solutions Agency. Suffice to say, this has opened up the possibility for Michael and Trevor's return.

On a related note, the same update also confirmed what happened to Michael over the years. He is now a movie producer at Richards Majestic Studios. Based on a few leaks, some people believe that Michael will be showing up sooner rather than later. Of course, take all this speculation with a grain of salt.

Could Michael return in GTA Online? It really depends on Rockstar's next direction

Some insiders believe that a movie DLC is on the way

Tez2 @TezFunz2



A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael?

#GTAOnline In addition to the movie references from Vespucci Job Remix, @rollschuh2282 found out Rockstar added a new scenario spawn point, on GTAV PS5 & Xbox Series, in front of Record A Studios with "movie_set" as the assigned ped model set.A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael? In addition to the movie references from Vespucci Job Remix, @rollschuh2282 found out Rockstar added a new scenario spawn point, on GTAV PS5 & Xbox Series, in front of Record A Studios with "movie_set" as the assigned ped model set.A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael?#GTAOnline https://t.co/kvLdPS0YR9

GTA 5 was released on next-gen consoles back in March 2022. Twitter user @rollschuh2282 looked into the game files a few months later in June 2022. Notably, insider @TezFunz2 posted snippets of these findings on his own Twitter page, which can be seen in the above screenshots.

Long story short, some unusual spawn points were added in front near Record A Studios. The scenario is assigned with the codename "movie_set." It's set between 7:00 to 11:00 AM. This is very relevant for GTA Online, since this event only happened fairly recently.

Some fans believe that Rockstar Games could be hinting at Michael showing up in a future DLC update. Of course, this remains unconfirmed as of this writing. Nonetheless, if Michael were to make his return, then it would likely be related to the movie industry.

However, Ned Luke has denied involvement with GTA Online

It should be noted that voice actor Ned Luke is aware of the GTA Online rumors. Back in June 2022, he responded to an article from video game website VG247. Luke posted a shrugging emoji, before replying to his own tweet with a facepalm. He then posted the following message a day later:

"What does this dude really know? Or any other dude? #nada Just add "might be" and say whatever the hell you want. Does #mightbe make #******** reality? It's a mystery. Or it isn't. The answer is not the answer. Or is it? #Unknowing is #Knowing"

He is clearly not amused by these GTA Online news articles. Michael's voice actor does have a habit of responding to rumors, such as the fake news about his death back in 2021. If he says the reports are false, then GTA Online players should just take his word for it.

Of course, fans will just have to wait and see

takuminightcore @takuminightcore @RockstarGames Let’s hope the last house will be a great sendoff for GTA online maybe see Trevor Michael and Franklin in your GTA character to do one last heist that would be so cool @RockstarGames Let’s hope the last house will be a great sendoff for GTA online maybe see Trevor Michael and Franklin in your GTA character to do one last heist that would be so cool

Players shouldn't give up hope just yet. Ned Luke is clearly proud of his work as Michael de Santa. It's unlikely he would turn down an offer to reprise the role in GTA Online. This doesn't mean it's happening right now, but rather there is always the possibility for the future.

Even if Rockstar plans to include Michael in a DLC update, his voice actor will also likely sign an NDA so he won't really talk about it. Franklin made his return, so there's no reason to believe Michael won't.

Many players will likely ask for his return via the community feedback. Rockstar made it clear that they listen to fans, as the Criminal Enterprises update was entirely based on such feedback.

