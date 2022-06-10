Win 2x cash and Prize Ride with GTA Online's Pursuit Races

Rockstar Games never fails to impress with the weekly GTA Online double cash and RP bonuses. Continuing with the great prizes this week, fans can also earn double cash and a new prize ride with Pursuit Races.

Gamers can also benefit from various other jobs and missions paying out twice the usual amount this week.

Take advantage of Pursuit Races paying big in GTA Online this week

Tez2, a famous GTA leaker, still provides GTA Online players with the best and most up-to-date information regarding Rockstar's weekly updates. This week, he shared with the community that they have a chance to win the newest Prize Ride, the Dewbauchee Specter.

The Specter is a stunning 2-door coupe sports car brought to users by one of their favorite manufacturers. It promises not only fantastic speed and handling but a slick and stylish look that is sure to turn heads on and off the racetrack.

This stunning vehicle was first introduced to GTA Online with the Import/Export update in 2017 as part of the Specter Week event. There is no better description than the one provided on Benny's Original Motorworks website.

"Imagine the most exclusive two-door sports car on the planet. Now imagine gutting it and transforming it into a lightweight, liveried, carbon-fiber racer. Why, you ask? Well, why did we go to the moon? Why do we build to the stars? Why do we watch celebrity sex tapes instead of proper porn? Exactly. Now stop asking perfectly legitimate questions and get out your damn wallet."

Not only do players get a chance at winning this vehicle by placing in the top five in Pursuit Races three days in a row, but they will also earn double cash and RP while doing so. GTA Online fans can also double down by completing Casino Work, Casino Story Missions, Vehicle Vendetta, and Gerald Contact missions.

However, that is not all users have to look forward to. There are some significant savings to be made when purchasing or upgrading their Casino Bar and Party Hub, as well as a selection of other high-end properties around the map.

In the same tweet as the newest property deals, there are some incredible 50% off deals on seven other highly sought-after rides. Even if gamers don't win the Specter in the Pursuit Races, they will save over a quarter of a million dollars by buying it online.

As well as saving a neat 30% on the properties and renovations, Tez2 tweeted the following list of vehicles with the same great deals this week:

Nothing is more satisfying when looking to fill a new garage with sports cars while simultaneously saving hundreds of thousands of dollars. GTA Online fans should go online to make the most of this week's super savings.

