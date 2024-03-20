5 of the worst ideas GTA series have ever implemented

Throughout the GTA series, Rockstar has implemented some of the most ambitious and innovative ideas that have changed the gaming landscape. The open-world pioneers became what they are today thanks to the success of the highly acclaimed GTA series. However, they've also implemented some poor ideas from time to time, which their fanbase has been quite critical about.

From downgrading several gameplay elements to adding microtransactions in multiplayer, the GTA series has seen some terrible decisions by Rockstar. So here's a list of some of the worst ones that players have experienced so far.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 worst ideas Rockstar has implemented in the GTA series

1) Removing some key features

While GTA 4 is often regarded as one of the best games in the GTA series, it also came with some serious downgrades. For the transition to the HD Universe, Rockstar not only chose to go with a smaller map, but they also removed some key elements from San Andreas, like the extensive range of clothing and vehicle customization.

The variety of weapons was also quite limited in GTA 4, and several other miscellaneous elements from San Andreas were missing from the game. While GTA 5 brought back some of these, it also had downgrades in other areas. For instance, the gunplay and melee combat felt inferior, and the ragdoll physics had to be scaled down.

2) Yoga mission

As far as bad missions in the GTA series go, there are plenty. However, even the most frustrating missions give you a sense of accomplishment once you beat them. This isn't the case with "Did Somebody Say Yoga?," the infamous yoga mission in GTA 5.

Players are still baffled as to why somebody thought this would be a good idea. This GTA mission serves no purpose, and no part of it is fun, as all you have to do is imitate some yoga poses.

3) Three protagonists

With GTA 5, Rockstar decided to include not one or two but three different protagonists. While adding multiple protagonists seemed like an innovative new feature, it felt a bit rushed. Michael felt like the most developed protagonist in the trio, while Franklin felt completely left out.

As a result, the story can feel a little convoluted at times, as if it's going in three different directions simultaneously. Meanwhile, GTA 6 will have two protagonists who are also a couple, which is definitely a step in the right direction. It will allow Rockstar to create a cohesive plot with a focused direction rather than trying to explore three different mini-plots.

4) Futuristic vehicles and items

The GTA series has always taken a grounded, realistic approach to its storytelling. Rockstar did a lot of research to ensure the games felt authentic when creating the '80s setting of Vice City and the '90s setting of San Andreas. However, with GTA Online, they went toward a different angle entirely.

There are countless sci-fi elements that Rockstar has brought in with some of the DLCs, like The Doomsday Heist in GTA Online. Flying vehicles like the Deluxo and the Oppressor Mk 2, the infamous hoverbike, have been quite controversial. These have not only ruined the immersive and realistic atmosphere that the GTA series is renowned for, but it has also made the game unbalanced.

5) Microtransactions

Another major issue that plagues the future of the GTA series is the inclusion of microtransactions in Grand Theft Auto Online. Nobody likes microtransactions, especially when it's a paid game. Now, Shark Cards, the only available form of microtransaction in Grand Theft Auto Online, has also ruined the in-game economy.

The heist payouts and profits generated from in-game properties are designed so that players must grind a lot to become wealthy in the game. This ensures that Shark Cards are worth buying, as they add a quick cash boost. Rockstar also increases the prices of all new vehicles, properties, and items that they release with each DLC so that these items are harder to acquire without paying for microtransactions.

Also Read: Controversies related to the GTA series

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will learn from their mistakes when it comes to GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion