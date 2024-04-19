5 of the worst things in GTA Online that should be removed

Coming across some of the worst things in GTA Online in the form of features and gameplay mechanics can be a sour experience. While Rockstar Games tries to fix many aspects of the online multiplayer mode, they often end up making mistakes that need reversal. However, they have yet to remove some of the most annoying gameplay mechanics that have plagued the game for quite some time.

It is worth noting that GTA Online has numerous interesting points as well. For example, when set up, most businesses are fun to operate and help generate a lot of money. However, the initial path to break even is rough. This can be quite troublesome for new players, as they are inexperienced and might lack funds.

This article will highlight five of the worst things in GTA Online that the game can do without.

5 of the worst things in GTA Online that Rockstar Games should remove

1) The ridiculous NPC aim

Overpowered NPCs with incredible aim are a nightmare for everybody. They can shoot down players going 150 mph+ with SMGs and land headshots from ridiculous distances. This is one of the worst things in GTA Online and should be removed.

It ruins the fun for everybody since these NPCs usually spawn during difficult missions. Getting killed while delivering ammo from the bunker or bringing back the cargo for a business becomes more difficult than it should be because of the NPCs. The player base will undoubtedly be happy if Rockstar Games removes or nerfs these NPCs in the game.

2) Oppressor MK II

The Oppressor MK II is one of the worst things in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki/WildBrick142 || Rockstar Games)

Oppressor MK II is among the first names in everyone's mind regarding the worst things in GTA Online. This ridiculously overpowered flying motorcycle has been a headache since Rockstar Games added it to the game. Not only is it fast, but it can also shoot Homing Missiles and fly around.

There are only a couple of other vehicles excluding the jets in GTA Online that can counter this pesky flying menace. Naturally, players want Rockstar Games to remove the Oppressor MK II and not bring it back in other games.

3) The initial grind

GTA Online is synonymous with grinding if you want to reach a respectable position and own all the good things the game has. However, the initial grind to reach this place is insufferable.

Most businesses require you to invest millions of dollars to furnish and upgrade the place. Other money-making missions in GTA Online are either too difficult for new players or can only be initiated after purchasing an extensive property. Things will become more interesting if Rockstar Games removes this initial grind or tones it down a little.

4) Business Raids

Playing in public lobbies is already difficult and Business Raids make things even more challenging in the game. It is undoubtedly one of the worst things in GTA Online. Players cannot complete a sell mission without getting a call from LJT about the ongoing raid.

Dealing with them constantly is a waste of time and not fulfilling in any aspect. It only adds a level of challenge that nobody appreciates. It also makes things challenging for new players who must focus on expanding their business instead of wasting their time fighting cops or gang members to save their stock.

5) Kenny Dixon Jr. and Sessanta

Both of them are extremely annoying in the game (Image via GTA Wiki/Kiwismurf || Rockstar Games)

The Auto Shop is one of the best businesses in GTA Online, but players hate Kenny Dixon Jr. and Sessanta. This is mainly because of their cringe dialogs and heavy flirting whenever they are on the screen. It is slightly bearable at the beginning but soon becomes tiring and bothersome.

Phone calls from English Dave are also very annoying, but players can cut that short. However, there isn't a way to not see Kenny Dixon Jr. and Sessanta flirting with each other while the players stand there unable to do anything and watching things happen. It is one of the worst things in GTA Online that should be removed.

