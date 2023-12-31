YouTuber makes 3D model of GTA 6 map based on trailer

A YouTuber has made a 3D model of the GTA 6 map based on whatever data could be gathered from the official trailer. The 3D model itself is based on a map that a fan made after the massive 2022 leaks. The video depicts several scenes of Vice City from the teaser and shows their exact locations on the map. It's possible to figure out the scale of the world that Rockstar will feature in the next game based on this 3D model.

However, players should note that this is just a speculation, and as the YouTuber himself pointed out, his prediction may not be 100% accurate. The video also analyzes the size and other details of the upcoming map, and compares it with that of Grand Theft Auto 5.

3D model of GTA 6 map shows different locations and massive scale

Dark Space, a popular YouTuber who frequently makes content about GTA games, recently posted a video about the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. In the video, he recreated a section of the Vice City map based on what can be seen in the 90-second-long clip.

The result is a 3D model of the new Vice City that seems to have figured out the scale of the map simply by analyzing the scenes depicted in the trailer. As Dark Space described, the map footprint was based on the Grand Theft Auto VI community map made by DuPz0r. It's only partially complete, so apart from Vice City and a select few locations, the rest of the map seems barren.

In the YouTube video, Dark Space predicted the locations that the trailer might have depicted. This includes several scenes of the beachfront, the street that resembles Ocean Drive from the 3D Universe, the Vice City docks, and more.

One of the more interesting locations is the building in which the girl wearing a white bikini is seen. There's also the location that seems to be based on Florida Keys. In addition, the YouTuber also predicted that the very first scene in the trailer, where the prison is located, might be positioned in the South East, next to a small lake.

According to his estimations, the overall scale of the map is larger than any other GTA game. DuPz0r's map was based on the 2022 GTA 6 leaks, so it includes more towns, such as Port Gellhorn, which apparently will even have a racetrack, and Hamlet. Both these towns were confirmed in the trailer, although their locations are hard to predict.

The main improvement that the new Vice City map has over GTA 5's San Andreas is that it's much more varied. Cities, towns, and other locations are scattered all across the map as opposed to being centered around a freeway. The biome is also much different this time, as Leonida is mostly a tropical region, and it even has a swamp based on the Everglades.

In other news, the length of the GTA 6 story is rumored to not be as large as expected earlier, which is in stark contrast to the rumors about the map being massive.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think the GTA 6 map will be larger? Yes No 0 votes