YouTuber makes all GTA protagonists race each other

GTA 5 has been around for almost a decade now, and it is safe to say that most players have completed the story-mode in the game at least once. Completionists may have played the game a couple more times, as the medal is quite elusive. It can be argued that if it weren't for GTA Online and mods, the game would have faded into obscurity long ago.

Modding a game can make the experience feel brand new, even ages after its release. Additionally, mods can help bring certain concepts to life in the game that, without using mods, would be impossible. Recently, a YouTube channel by the name of TeaserPlay recently uploaded a video that featured a race between all the main protagonists of the Grand Theft Auto series.

GTA YouTuber makes franchise protagonists race each other

There are several mods for GTA 5, which can be used for many reasons, including getting god mode, spawning cars, enhancing graphics, and more. This instance showcases the creative side of modding as TeaserPlay brings in the protagonists from most other Grand Theft Auto games. This, paired with amazing editing and sound, has garnered the video over 30K views in less than a month.

The video starts off by showing the starting and the finishing lines as Grove Street and the Observatory, respectively. The characters then start rolling in one by one to various theme songs. First up is Carl Johnson from San Andreas, and he is cheered by Smoke and Ryder on the side. Up next is Michael De Santa from GTA 5, and he is cheered by his son Jimmy.

Next in line are Tommy Vercetti and Trevor Phillips from GTA Vice City and Five, respectively. Trevor enters in his unique style by running over anything in his way and also crashing into a tree, and he is egged on by Ron and Wade on the sidelines. Then it's Niko's turn, and he rolls in with the classic GTA 4 theme song in the background and is cheered on by his cousin Roman. Claude from Three opts for a silent but comical entrance as he smashes Tommy's car as he arrives.

Next is the first competitor on a motorbike from the Lost and the Damned, Johnny Klebitz. Following him in his unique white Buffalo is Franklin Clinton with Lamar and Chop by his side. Next in line are Luis Fernando Lopez and Toni Cipriani from The Ballad of Gay Tony and GTA Three, respectively. Cipriani is the second contender on a motorcycle. With all the characters introduced, the race is about to start when the camera pans over to show Lester Crest at the event as well.

Viewers will not experience a dull moment with this one as the race is full of surprising events. The editing, cinematography, and sound are all on point and couldn't have been better. The video took a lot of effort and time, and it clearly shows. The results are great, and the placement shots are even funnier. Hats off TeaserPlay, very well done.

