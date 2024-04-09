YouTuber runs GTA 4 and RDR 2 on Android

Being able to run GTA 4 and RDR 2 on Android is a huge feat and a YouTuber, Serg Pavlov, has managed to accomplish it. In a recent video, he showcased running the games on his Red Magic 9 Pro, a powerful Android gaming mobile. This is impressive considering Red Dead Redemption 2 has high system requirements.

The YouTuber's achievement has surprised fans, as it paves the way for these titles to be available on mobile devices. It is possible that with mods and better emulators, the games might perform better in the future.

This article sheds more light on this topic and discusses how GTA 4 and RDR 2 have performed on Android.

Red Magic 9 Pro can run GTA 4 and RDR 2 on Android, albeit with laggy performance

As mentioned, running GTA 4 and RDR 2 on Android is a huge feat since both games have high system requirements. Red Dead Redemption 2 has excellent graphics and texture quality that seems almost impossible to render on a mobile phone. However, Serg Pavlov managed to run the game on an Android device.

However, as most fans expected, RDR 2 Android ran with a very low FPS and stuttered a lot. There was a significant lag in the game during cutscenes and actual gameplay. Most of the time, it ran at under 10 FPS, which is marginally lower than running it on PC or consoles. There were texture glitches as well which appeared now and then.

On top of everything, Pavlov was using an emulator to run the game and had to use an external cooler to keep the mobile temperature under control. This shows how hard it is to run RDR 2 on Android and why Rockstar Games has yet to roll out an official version for this platform.

While RDR 2 might not have offered desirable performance on Android, GTA 4, on the other hand, ran comparatively well. While it was not smooth all the time, it was still better than Red Dead Redemption 2. However, several comments mentioned that using the emulator to run GTA 4 on the handheld device was troublesome as it heated the phone and crashed the game.

But, the majority of the community is happy since it was once unimaginable to play RDR 2 on Android simply because of how advanced it is. The game has several amazing gameplay mechanics and features that fans would love to see in GTA 6. Hopefully, Rockstar Games might someday release an official Android version of the game.

In other news, rumors of the second GTA 6 trailer have been doing the rounds online.

