YouTuber shows what GTA 5 looks like in 16K

GTA 5's graphics resolution has improved significantly since its release on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles. The 2013 version of the game supports up to 720p HD on both consoles, which was the highest graphics quality processors could produce at that time.

However, with technological advancements and the development of various graphics mods, games can easily pull out graphics with up to 8K resolution. While most players consider 4K and 8K gaming a boon, popular YouTuber Digital Dreams has enhanced GTA 5's graphics to 16K.

YouTuber boosts GTA 5’s resolution up to 16K with mods

Digital Dreams posted a video on YouTube claiming to improve GTA 5 graphics with the Real Life Graphics Mod and Next Gen Ray Tracing with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics driver. They enhanced the game's resolution to 16K and showed what Los Santos looks like in such high resolution.

The YouTuber took a tour of the city, displaying the buildings, cars, and environment from the game. They achieved around 30 to 40 FPS with no lags. However, a close inspection of the video revealed some environmental elements flickering, especially the box trucks.

Although the video caption mentioned 16K, YouTube supports high-quality videos up to 8K, and viewers can only watch the video with that resolution. It should be noted that to enjoy 4K and 8K resolutions, viewers must have displays that support them. Otherwise, loading the video in higher resolution is not worth the effort.

The game officially supports up to 4K resolution with 60 FPS and Ray Tracing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. While Rockstar Games is yet to release the Expanded and Enhanced version to PC, modders have rendered the game in life-like graphics quality for years.

The gaming industry has only recently begun standardizing 4K gaming and has a long way to go before widespread adoption. However, Digital Dreams pushed the graphics processing boundaries by demonstrating GTA 5 in an upscaled 16K resolution.

There are currently no standard monitors available to view 16K videos. The YouTuber attempted to demonstrate how mods have advanced over time and how the GeForce RTX 4090 is an absolute beast of a graphics processor.

They also compared the gameplay resolution to GTA 6 and asked viewers if the upcoming game would look like that when it is released.

Viewers’ reactions to the video

GTA 5 players reacted quickly to the video, with many commenting on the game's insane-looking graphics. Fede Silva praised the YouTuber for their efforts in running the game at such high resolution.

User ICDedPepl / Gabby praised NVIDIA for the capabilities of its latest graphics driver.

Raphael Michael claimed to have rendered the video in 4K resolution, but YouTube's video compression mechanism ruined their experience.

Many users made light of their experiences watching the video on low-resolution screens.

GTA 6 is currently in development, and 8K and 16K gaming are still a long way off. Although leaked videos from the pre-alpha stage have raised concerns among some fans, players are looking forward to an improved version of the game when it is released.

