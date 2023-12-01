Yusuf Amir and his story in GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony

Yusuf Amir is one of the most popular GTA characters among OG players. Rockstar Games first introduced him in Grand Theft Auto 4, particularly in The Ballad of Gay Tony DLC expansion, and the character continues to influence GTA 5 indirectly. However, the studio will physically bring him to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the upcoming winter DLC update.

Unfortunately, most new players are unaware of Yusuf’s story and his importance in the franchise. This article briefly explains what role Yusuf Amir played in GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony.

Why Yusuf Amir from The Ballad of Gay Tony is an important character in the GTA franchise

Yusuf Amir was a tritagonist in The Ballad of Gay Tony. This means he was one of the three important characters in the DLC apart from Luis Fernando Lopez and Anthony "Tony" Prince. He is a rich brat who moved to Liberty City from Dubai, UAE.

Grand Theft Auto players first get to know about the character in GTA 4 when Playboy X and Niko Bellic together do a mission named “Deconstruction for Beginners.” However, Yusuf made his first physical appearance in October 2009 as a friend of Luis Lopez and Gay Tony.

Since he was born into a rich family, Yusuf has many businesses, apartments, and penthouses. He is a franchise partner of Gay Tony’s Maisonette 9 nightclub. The character also hires Luis Lopez, a mercenary who initially worked as Tony’s bodyguard.

Yusuf Amir is one of the most fun and energetic characters in GTA 4. Many OG players like him due to his playful nature. He is also very loyal to his allies and helps them in extreme situations. You can find Yusuf in the following missions throughout The Ballad of Gay Tony DLC:

Chinese Takeout

Sexy Time

High Dive

Caught with your Pants Down

Not So Fast

Dropping In

In the Crosshairs

For the Man Who Has Everything

Departure Time

Credits

After the events of the DLC, Yusuf returns to Grand Theft Auto Online as a buyer of exotic vehicles from the Import/Export business. He also provides skins for various weapons under the "Yusuf Amir Luxury Finish" tagline. However, as of now, you cannot meet him in physical form as the game only mentions his name.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games will introduce him in full flesh after the upcoming GTA Online Winter DLC 2023. According to the studio’s official Newswire, Yusuf will open his new business named Red’s Auto Parts, which you’ll be able to purchase and operate.

Yusuf's cousin Jamal will also accompany him in the business. The character is known for his interest in wealth, and you can expect to make plenty of money working with him. This information will likely keep fans of the franchise satisfied until the official reveal of the GTA 6 trailer.

