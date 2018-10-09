Indian men's hockey 5s team beat Kenya 7-1 in Youth Olympics

Buenos Aires, Oct 9 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey 5s team registered its third consecutive win at the Youth Olympic Games by beating Kenya 7-1 in a Pool B match here on Tuesday.

Sudeep Chirmako (5th, 10th minute) and Rabichandra Moirangthem (5th,11th) struck twice each while skipper Vivek Sagar Prasad (8th), Sanjay (14th) and Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (17th) also scored in the convincing victory.

Kenya's only goal came in the 7th minute through Olanda Ouma.

India started the match well as they took eight shots at the Kenyan goal inside the first three minutes. But it was only in the 5th minute that the Indian team took the lead through Sudeep Chirmako's goal.

The same minute saw Rabichandra Moirangthem also register his name on the score-sheet as he took India's lead to two goals.

However, Kenya also threatened on the counter attack and scored their opening goal in the 7th minute through Olando Ouma as his shot was deflected off Indian goalkeeper Prashant Chauhan's left leg and into the back of the net.

Indian captain Vivek Sagar Prasad restored his team's two-goal lead as he scored in the 8th minute to make it 3-1. It was Sudeep Chirmako who got onto the score-sheet again as he scored in the dying seconds of the first period to extend India's lead to 4-1.

The second period also started on a positive note for the Indian team as Rabichandra Moirangthem scored his second goal of the match in the 11th minute.

Three minutes later, Sanjay found himself in space inside the Kenyan half and scored with a precise finish to make the scoreline 6-1.

India kept putting pressure on the Kenyans and scored their seventh goal in the 17th minute through Rahul Kumar Rajbhar.

In the last minute of the match, India were awarded a penalty corner but Kenyan goalkeeper Paul Ongadi made a great save to deny Sanjay.

The Indian team will now face Australia in their fourth match of the Hockey 5s competition on Thursday.