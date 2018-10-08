×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Indian U-18 women's hockey team beats Uruguay 2-1 in Youth Olympic Games

PTI
NEWS
News
18   //    08 Oct 2018, 19:42 IST

Representation Image
Representation Image

Buenos Aires, Oct 8 (PTI) The Indian U-18 women's hockey team maintained its fine start to the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games as it defeated Uruguay in its second match of the Hockey 5s competition here Monday.

Striker Lalremsiami (1', 19') continued her goal-scoring form as she scored twice again to help India defeat Uruguay, whose only goal was scored by Magdalena Verga (10').

The Indian team, on the back of its 4-2 victory in the opening match against Austria, looked confident right from the first minute of the match and scored through in-form striker Lalremsiami in the first minute.

India dominated the first period and saw a goal being disallowed in the ninth minute when Mumtaz Khan thought she had given India a 2-0 lead, but the umpire blew the whistle for a foul.

Uruguay's goalkeeper Victoria Bate produced a fantastic performance to make 13 saves in the match out of India's total 15 shots on target, to keep her team in the match.

The South Americans found possession of the ball in the last minute of the first period and scored the equalizer at the stroke of half-time through Magdalena Verga (10') to make for an interesting second period.

However, the second period was again dominated by the Indian team as they looked for a winner. The Indians took as many as 25 shots in total during the match, but could only manage to convert twice. The second instance was the one which brought India their winning goal as Lalremsiami popped up again in the 19th minute to snatch a 2-1 win for her team.

The team will next face Vanuatu on Wednesday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Leisure Reading
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Indian junior hockey teams qualify for Youth Olympic Games
RELATED STORY
Hockey India announces U18 men's and women's teams for...
RELATED STORY
Indian women beat Austria 4-2 in Youth Olympics hockey
RELATED STORY
Upbeat Indian U-18 Men and Women's Hockey Teams leave for...
RELATED STORY
India to begin Youth Olympic Games campaign against...
RELATED STORY
Field Hockey at Youth Olympics 2018: Can India strike...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest moments in Indian hockey history
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Analysis of medal-winning chances of...
RELATED STORY
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team leave for 8th Sultan of...
RELATED STORY
Asiad Hockey: Indian women eye gold to book Olympic berth
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us