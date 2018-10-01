Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Malaysia appoint Oltmans as new head coach of national hockey team

PTI
NEWS
News
22   //    01 Oct 2018, 15:11 IST

Rp
Roelant Oltmans

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 1 (PTI) Former India coach Roelant Oltmans was Monday appointed as the new head coach of the Malaysian men's national hockey team with an aim to take the side to the next level.

"Welcome to Coach Roelant Oltmans @OltmansOltmans to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation after being newly appointed as the National Head Coach. Let's take Malaysian Hockey to the next level," the Malaysian Hockey Confederation tweeted.

MHC President Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal confirmed Oltmans' appointment at a press conference here.

Long-serving Stephen Van Huizen has not been appointed as an assistant coach and team manager.

Oltmans' main priority will be to guide Malaysia to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games through next year's qualifying tournaments after missing out a golden chance to seal a direct berth through the Asian Games, where they lost to Japan in the final.

Oltmans was sacked from the post of Indian men's team head coach in September last year after a string of unimpressive outings at the international level.

Under the Dutchman's guidance, India rose to World No 6. He also served as India's High Performance Manager during his four-year tenure.

Oltmans then took over as Pakistan coach in March this year but within six month after a string of unimpressive performances, was shown the door.

But India and Pakistan's loss turned out to be Malaysia's gain as the MHC wasted no time in lapping up the Dutchman.

The 64-year-old Oltmans is regarded as one of the best coaches in the world and is best known for guiding the Netherlands to the 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold and 1998 Utrecht World Cup title.

Incidentally, another former India coach Terry Walsh, who worked under Oltmans when he was High Performance Director, is currently the Technical Director of Malaysia hockey.

Topics you might be interested in:
Malaysia Hockey Roelant Oltmans
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: Harendra's boys look to avenge...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Harsh reality check for Indian men's...
RELATED STORY
2018 Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy: Will the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Men's Hockey Semifinal, India vs...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Confident Indian Men's Hockey Team...
RELATED STORY
Why the Asian Champions Trophy will be vital for India's...
RELATED STORY
"The nonsense of an ultimatum to the coach is uncalled...
RELATED STORY
Listless Hockey from Indian Men in the knock-out stages...
RELATED STORY
'Two-and-a-half minutes that ruined the positives and...
RELATED STORY
No high hopes from Pakistan at hockey World Cup: Waseem
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us