Online ticket sale for opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup

from Nov 20

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (PTI) The online ticket sale for the grand opening ceremony of Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar will begin from November 20, according to Hockey India.

The opening ceremony will be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 27 and the world cup celebrations event at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on November 28.

Music maestro A R Rahman is slated to perform at both the venues, along with other Bollywood celebrities including ShahRukh Khan, sources said.

Hockey India on Sunday made the announcement about the online ticket sale from November 20 on its official Twitter handle.

"Hockey India announces the online ticket sales will go live from November 20 at 12 pm for the grand opening ceremony for the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 to be held on November 27 and 28," it said.

Around 10,500 tickets are likely to be sold for the inaugural ceremony in Bhubaneswar and 30,000 tickets for the November 28 event, sources said.

The online redemption of the tickets for the opening ceremony in Bhubaneswar will be from 3 pm on November 22 at Gate 4 of Kalinga Athletics Stadium along with other locations throughout the city, Hockey India said in its website.

Fans can choose redemption centres from multiple locations/ counters in Cuttack while booking their tickets for the World Cup Celebrations event. The date for online redemption of the tickets for the World Cup Celebration event will be announced in due course, it said.

As per schedule, the World Cup will kick start from November 28 and continue till December 16.

Sixteen teams including India, Pakistan, Australia and the Netherlands are participating in the World Cup.