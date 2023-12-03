How to watch Pro Kabaddi League for free on mobile?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is one of India’s most popular sports leagues. Its 10th season is currently underway. Gujarat Giants won the opening match of the season by defeating Telugu Titans 38-32 in a dominating performance.

Despite Telugu Titans managing an early lead, the Giants rode on Sonu’s super raid to claim a 22-18 advantage. The home team executed an all-out in the 23rd minute and maintained control of the game. Giants’ Raider Sonu secured 11 touch points, and Rakesh contributed five.

In the day’s second game, an efficient and in-form U Mumba showcased their prowess by comfortably overcoming the formidable U.P. Yoddhas. Strong showings from Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (11 points), along with contributions from Rinku and Guman Singh, guided U Mumba to a victory by a 34-31 score.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch PKL for free on your mobile

Fans can catch all the action live and for free on their mobile devices using the Disney+ Hotstar app.

1. Download the Disney+ Hotstar app. The app is available for free on both Android and iOS devices. You can download the application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to get a seamless experience of Pro Kabaddi.

2. Create a Disney+ Hotstar account: Once you have downloaded the app, you will need to create an account. This is a simple process that only requires a few basic details such as your name, email address, and phone number.

3. Select the sport: Once you are logged in, you will need to select the sport you want to watch. In this case, you will need to select Kabaddi.

4. Choose Pro Kabaddi League: Within the Kabaddi section, you will find various kabaddi tournaments. Select Pro Kabaddi League to watch the current season’s matches.

5. Enjoy the free streaming: All PKL matches are available to stream for free on Disney+ Hotstar in India. You will be able to watch live matches, highlights, replays, and other kabaddi-related content.