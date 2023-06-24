"I am a fan of Virat Kohli" - Naveen Kumar names RCB as his favorite IPL team

Dabang Delhi KC skipper Naveen Kumar named Royal Challengers Bangalore as his favorite IPL team. Kumar said that he loved Virat Kohli and supported his team in the Indian Premier League.

Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Premier League are two of the most-watched sports leagues in India. Virat Kohli has made a guest appearance in the PKL before, and multiple Pro Kabaddi stars have named him as their inspiration.

During an appearance on Pro Kabaddi's Beyond The Mat show, Naveen Kumar was asked to name his favorite IPL team.

"My favorite team is RCB. Virat Kohli's team. Yes, I am a fan of Virat Kohli," the Dabang Delhi KC star answered.

While Naveen does not play for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the Pro Kabaddi League, it is pertinent to note that Kohli's hometown is Delhi, the team which Naveen plays for in PKL.

"The first name I heard was Sachin Tendulkar" - Naveen Kumar reveals the story behind his jersey number

In the same chat, Naveen Kumar disclosed the reason behind him wearing jersey number 10 in Pro Kabaddi League matches. Kumar said that he saw Sachin Tendulkar achieve big while wearing that number on his back, which is why he wanted to have the same number on his jersey in kabaddi.

"When I saw cricket for the first time, the first name I heard was Sachin Tendulkar. My father used to watch matches on TV. He used to wear jersey number 10. He is such a player who is considered the God of Cricket," Naveen said.

"So, I wanted to make a similar impact had I become a sportsman. The secret of me wearing jersey number 10 is from there only," he concluded.

Naveen led Delhi to the playoffs in the previous PKL season, but they could not defend their title. Delhi will aim to regain their title in 2023-24.

Poll : 0 votes