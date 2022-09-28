"There is no such stroke AB de Villiers has not played in cricket, I want to do same in kabaddi" - Pawan Sehrawat aims to become Mr. 360 of Pro Kabaddi 2022

Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat wishes to have a skillset in kabaddi similar to AB de Villiers in cricket. AB de Villiers earned the nickname of Mr. 360 because of his ability to play shots all across the ground.

During his legendary career for South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore, de Villiers earned many fans across the world. One of them is India's top kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda before the new PKL season, Pawan spoke about his love for cricket. He stated that he wants to become the Mr. 360 of kabaddi by adding some new skills to his game. Pawan said:

"In almost every interview, I have mentioned that I am a big fan of AB de Villiers. I think there is no such stroke in cricket which he has not played. I try to do the same in kabaddi. There should be no such skill which I don't have in my arsenal."

Pawan has been the league's number one raider in the last three seasons. One can only imagine the heights he could reach if he adds more skills to his arsenal.

"Raiding from both sides, defense, playing in all positions" - Pawan Sehrawat lists his goals for Pro Kabaddi 2022

In the same chat, Pawan mentioned the new things he wants to add to his skillset and continued:

"I have been working on it, adding new skills to my game. Whichever things I have not done in the past, I want to do them in the matches like raiding from both sides, defense, playing in all positions, dubki, jump. I have done dubki and jump but still, there are some things which new players do that I wish to add to my game."

The Tamil Thalaivas will play their first match of PKL 2022 against the Gujarat Giants on October 8. It will be interesting to see if Pawan Sehrawat shows off some new skills on the mat that night.

