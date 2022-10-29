Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match 46, and telecast details

The Telugu Titans will face the Gujarat Giants in match 46 of the Pro Kabaddi season 9. On that note, let’s take a look at the match prediction for Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat are in seventh position in the points table and if they win this game they will go into the top six again. They have had a stop-start season with only HS Rakesh being a consistent performer. They lost their last game against U Mumba by 39-29.

The Titans, on the other hand, are last in the points table with just one win. Nothing has gone in their favor. Their defense is not strong despite big names while their raiding department lacks penetration. They lost their last game against the Haryana Steelers by 43-24.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 46

Date & Time: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: LLLLW

Gujarat Giants: LWWLW

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Squad, PKL 2022Telugu Titans: Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Ravinder.

Gujarat Giants: Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Sawin, Purna Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Sonu Singh, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sourav Gulia, Rinku Narwal, Young Chang Ko, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, and Manuj.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

TEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Vinay/Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Aadarsh T, Monu Goyat, Ravinder Pahal (C), Vishal Bhardwaj.

GUJ Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit (C), Parteek Dhaiya, Shankar Gadai, Sandeep Kandola.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Today PKL Match Prediction

The Telugu Titans have gone winless in their previous four games, falling by 20 points or more against the Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Furthermore, they have only 41 tackle points from seven games, the fewest of any club.

Gujarat Giants' two-game winning streak came to an end after they were defeated by U Mumba by an eight-point margin in the previous game. In their previous game, the defense appeared clueless, with only four tackle points to their name. Still, the Giants are the favorites for the match.

Match Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

