10 best addons for Minecraft's 1.19 update

Addons are a great way for players on Minecraft: Bedrock and Pocket Edition to enhance their gameplay with simple downloads. These addons can be quickly enabled via the main menu after installation and provide a vast assortment of different content and gameplay changes.

Since there are plenty of addons for players to choose from, it can be tough to pick the best options. This is especially true as Minecraft version 1.19 has been released, which outdated a sizable number of addons while allowing new ones to make their way to the top charts.

Ranking the top 10 Minecraft addons by popularity post-1.19

10) True Survival - Zombie Apocalypse

The Savage faction in True Survival (Image via Four Worlds Studios)

While there's a massive array of zombie survival addons for Minecraft, True Survival proves to be one of the most in-depth ever made. Players enter a world where the only hostile mobs they'll encounter are zombies, but these zombies come in wide varieties and states of decomposition. They can even carve fallen zombies for new materials like hearts and lungs.

New animal mobs like rats and crows roam the world for a great horror aesthetic, and players can also encounter other survivors or a faction known as The Savage, who have discarded their humanity and taken what they please.

There's also a vast assortment of new weapons for Minecraft players to harness, including firearms, sentry guns, and explosives. Even with these armaments, players will have an uphill battle to survive the undead. This is especially true because players can be infected with the zombie virus, where they will need to craft a vaccine to save themselves from becoming one of the shambling flesh-eaters.

9) New Player Animation

A player sprinting with their golden sword using New Animation (Image via KID丶SKY)

Minecraft's base animations do fine on their own, but they can be a little stiff. New Player Animation by KID丶SKY makes for an excellent improvement. Player models are much more articulated, both with and without items equipped. Character models move with a lot more weight instead of appearing as if they're gliding while moving their feet.

There are even different animations depending on the weight of the weapon players are using. Overall, there is a total of 43 independent animations that players can enjoy to make their character appear to have much more personality than the stock Minecraft animations.

8) Vampire Craft - Thirsty For Blood!

The new dark forest biome in Vampire Craft (Image via @pedro_denovoZ)

Vampires can be one of the most interesting aspects of macabre horror, and Vampire Craft brings this to life in Minecraft. Players can roam the world, destroying the children of the night, or even become one themselves. However, once players have turned, they'll need to rely on blood-tinged Vampiric Potions to keep their hunger sated.

In addition to vampires, this addon introduces a host of other great monsters, including werewolves, so players won't need to be content simply encountering vampires. Players can even create a ritual table block for their occult-related needs.

7) Waypoints Addon

A waypoint located within a lush cave biome (Image via O CHETTY O)

Getting lost in massive Minecraft worlds can happen more often during players' travels. It would certainly help if players had a marker in the world and could return to it at a moment's notice. Through the use of Waypoints, players can use maps, ender pearls, and compasses to craft a waypoint map.

This map can add and remove waypoints in the game world that players can tweak as needed and teleport to. It makes fast travel safe and convenient for Minecraft players, and they'll scarcely forget points of interest that they mark with a waypoint.

6) Forsaken Odyssey

A treehouse dwelling in Forsaken Odyssey (Image via NicoTheKid)

An excellent addon for Minecraft survivalists, Forsaken Odyssey adds plenty of content to the wilderness. It includes new mobs, custom structures, and new world-generation features. This addon is in itself a massive collection of multiple addons, all condensed in a single package focusing on exploration and survival.

The collection makes an excellent addition for Minecraft players who pride themselves on survival or even Hardcore Mode players. It's even possible to reconstruct the ancient ruins found in the wilderness utilizing new blocks collected throughout the players' game world. This addon is also compatible with several others, ensuring players don't break any other additions they may have made.

5) Blockz+

A decorative structure created by the Blockz+ developer (Image via JayCubTruth)

When it comes to decorating in Minecraft's Bedrock and Pocket Editions, Blockz+ is one of the best options in version 1.19. This addon includes over 2,000 block types with up to 17 shape variations. Players can even crouch and rotate the blocks without needing the debug stick.

These blocks can be made of nearly any base material and include new forms, including vertical slabs, vertical carpets, and diagonal iron bars. Players can even craft new blocks using sculk, which was added in Minecraft 1.19 as part of the deep dark biome.

4) Ores Plus

Elemental Cryo armor in Ores Plus (Image via agustinn_)

A Minecraft addon for crafting lovers, Ores Plus adds a dozen new ores to the game and multiple new armor sets and tools. Eight armor types feature special powers, such as the Elemental Cryo armor, which allows players to use an effect similar to Frost Walker, except everywhere they walk is covered in ice instead of just water blocks.

Players can also create gems and essences to craft elemental tools and gear, and the various ores in-game can be reconstructed into solid decorative blocks. This addon is perfect for players who want more out of the ores they pluck from the underground.

3) True Weapons

Various weapons and armor suits in True Weapons (Image via TrueCowboy)

Minecraft's vanilla system of weapons is sorely lacking. There are only a few different melee and ranged weapons. This can be dramatically improved via True Weapons, an addon that enhances combat items.

Players can create a new smithing table block to form unique weapons such as Japanese, Anglo-Saxon, and Germanic-styled armaments. Machetes? Katanas? Bearded axes? This addon can provide all of them. Dozens of melee weapons and various suits of armor stand ready to assist players in their combat endeavors.

2) More Tools Addon

Various tools provided by More Tools (Image via GAMER DROID/YouTube)

For players that want a massive amount of variety in their tools and weapons, look no further than the More Tools addon. This addon brings a grand total of 850+ new tools, 35+ armor types, and 20+ decorative blocks to Minecraft worlds. These items are all exceptionally balanced, ensuring that players won't be able to craft overpowered items too early on in their game.

More Tools is also compatible with several other Survival Mode-friendly addons, ensuring players can experience their survival worlds to the fullest without causing any performance problems.

1) SERP Pokédrock

Professor Oak and the Kanto region's starting Pokemon (Image via Zacek el Serpentin)

Pixelmon is one of the most beloved mods in Minecraft's history, and now Bedrock Edition players have a great alternative. Enter SERP Pokedrock, bringing its own spin on Pokemon for Bedrock platforms.

Players can capture and battle Pokemon much like they normally would and even have the ability to ride Pokemon as mounts. Currently, the original 151 Pokemon are available in Pokedrock, and they can be found in various in-game biomes. Players can even visit Pokemon Centers for healing and battle the nefarious Team Rocket, making Pokedrock one of the best Pokemon addons today.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far