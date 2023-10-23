10 best features Mojang should consider adding in Minecraft 1.21 update

Mojang recently announced the Minecraft 1.21 update, with some major features already confirmed for it. In the past few runs, the developer has changed the approach to announcing features for an installment since it was unable to add all the promised additions. Hence, it is now only introducing new features that are 100% confirmed.

Though Mojang will soon reveal more information about the Minecraft 1.21 update, here is a list of a few things it can add to make the game it even better.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of features Mojang should add to Minecraft 1.21 update

1) New End structures

After the Nether update, and several installments improving the Overworld realm, many players have been waiting for Mojang to update the third and last dimension. The End realm has been the same for quite some time now, and many in the community are craving for it to receive new features. Hence, a new structure with hidden lore can be a perfect addition to the Minecraft 1.21 update.

2) New End mob

Along with new structures, the End realm can also use brand new mobs in the Minecraft 1.21 update. As of now, there are only three that naturally spawn in the entire realm. Hence, there are a lot of opportunities for Mojang to add new life to the desolate dimension. New entities can have unique behavior, and they can come with fresh features and loot drops as well.

3) Previous Mob Vote candidates that lost

When Mojang announced the 2023 Mob Vote competition, many argued and even protested against it, urging the developer to add all three of the new mobs. Though the armadillo won, and crabs and penguins will not be added with the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang could add an entity from previous votes.

4) New sets of weapons

With the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang will add new trial chambers that will pose various combat challenges for players. The senior developers also stated that the installment will be more focused on adventure and combat. Hence, this is the perfect opportunity to add new kinds of weaponry to the game. Furthermore, a fresh material can be used to craft old and regular weapons as well.

5) New side quests and storylines

Ever since the game was released back in 2011, Mojang has not really added a different questline other than the main one, where players need to explore all three dimensions and defeat the Ender Dragon. Although it has added features that evoke players' imagination to speculate on the lore, there are no concrete quests.

With a new structure and mob, Mojang once again has the opportunity to introduce a new storyline or side quest that players can venture into.

6) Ancient City dimension

When Ancient City was first introduced, many instantly saw the structure's center and speculated how it could be a gateway to a brand new dimension. Though Mojang is yet to mention anything about a new realm, the speculations and hope for a new sculk-infested dimension are still fresh in the community. Hence, that can also be a massive feature for the Minecraft 1.21 update.

7) New types of survival mechanics

Some detailed modpacks for the game offer loads of new features. One of the most fascinating features is the addition of new survival mechanics, like thirst and temperature, that will affect the in-game character. Since the Minecraft 1.21 update focuses on combat and adventure, these kinds of fresh mechanics can also do wonders in the game.

8) Birch Forest

Back in 2021, Mojang announced the 1.19 update and stated how it would update the Birch Forest to make it more lively and interesting to explore. Unfortunately, it was unable to deliver on the promise and left the idea behind. It received quite a lot of backlash from the community for this.

Even today, many in the community have not forgotten about the stunning Birch Forest concept art shown two years ago. Hence, the developers could still facelift the biome in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

9) Storage and inventory system

For a few years now, the playerbase has been discussing how they want new quality-of-life features that will improve storage and inventory systems. Though some have invented automatic sorting systems through complex redstone contraptions, not everyone can create massive machines. Hence, Mojang could add some useful quality-of-life storage improvements in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

10) More functional blocks

With Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang is adding a new crafter block that will be able to automatically craft anything. Although this is a massive feature that will open new avenues for redstone contraptions, there is still room for more functional blocks that players can interact with.