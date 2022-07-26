10 best jungle house designs in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft's jungle biomes feature high-reaching canopies and plenty of wildlife, making them intriguing building locations.

Players have created some impressive homes to make their jungle biomes more amenable.

Since Minecraft's 1.19 update, players have shared their home designs on various online sites such as Reddit and elsewhere. Many of these designs can be recreated to suit a player's tastes or at least be incorporated into a unique build.

Below, players will find a great list of house designs that should fit in nicely with a jungle biome. If the entire home isn't suitable for a given player, there's no rule that says they still can't at least use parts of them for inspiration.

Jungle Hermit House, Aesthetic Survival Jungle House and 8 other jungle houses worth considering for build projects in Minecraft 1.19

1) Basic Jungle Survivor House

This jungle house incorporates a fair amount of stonework (Image via u/Proofviris642/Reddit)

This build by Proofviris642 isn't a bad start for players who want a basic survival home in a jungle biome (or simply using jungle wood). It employs a standard home design but utilizes a foundation comprised of stone brick and cobblestone.

The interior is a bit on the small side. However, it retains plenty of space for storage and armor racks if players want to keep a few suits of armor on standby.

The build was placed in a snowy biome, but this home should fit just fine in Minecraft's jungle biomes.

2) Jungle-Styled House

This jungle home features a rather elaborate roof pattern (Image via u/Cloneded/Reddit)

A Minecraft home incorporating various forms of jungle wood, this build uses variety to great effect. Placed on a jungle cliff, the home also features a particularly complex roof, complete with lanterns to ensure hostile mobs are kept at bay.

The unconventional shape of the house itself creates a jungle-esque aesthetic, appearing rustic on one hand while still looking complex. The nearby jungle trees and vines truly tie the whole appearance together, making the house a natural fit in any jungle biome with sufficient tree coverage.

3) Jungle Hermit House

This medieval-styled fantasy home still fits in nicely in a jungle (Image via u/Deogamer25/Reddit)

Fantasy medieval homes are a Minecraft staple, particularly among the Cottagecore community. However, this build is unusually placed in a bamboo jungle biome.

While it's made of various other materials to give it the appearance of being worn down, it still fits in nicely with the jungle surrounding it. The beaten stone path leading to it looks as though it's seen better days.

4) Starter Jungle Mega House

A jungle home like this should accommodate more than a few players (Image via u/DSTB_Official/Reddit)

While Minecraft's mega builds take longer to complete, players can't argue with the results. This design is an excellent example as it provides food and shelter for multiple players within a jungle biome.

The wraparound design features side entrances that are quite unique, and the rooftop provides space for farming crops. This house should be quite inviting for Minecraft's Survival Mode players, even in a tricky locale like a jungle biome.

5) Jungle Wood Home

This elaborate home design is compact yet gorgeous (Image via u/MS-gaming/Reddit)

It can sometimes be surprising just how well jungle wood goes with other block types in Minecraft. This particular build shines by combining jungle wood blocks with iron bars, lanterns, cobblestone and stone brick blocks.

Like many jungle home builds, lanterns adorn the exterior to prevent any undesirable hostile mob spawns. Blackstone also circles the outside to create a solid-looking foundation for the jungle wood house to rest upon.

6) Simple Jungle House Build

This overgrown concept fits perfectly with the abundant plant life of a jungle (Image via u/DTSB_Official/Reddit)

If players want a particularly greenery-based Minecraft build, this design may be the way to go. This survival house uses a more triangular roofing design, complete with plenty of glass blocks for exterior walls and leaf blocks to blend in with the nearby jungle trees.

Lanterns adorn the exterior for lighting. A patchy dirt path surrounding the house ensures that players know their way back home while navigating the dense jungle terrain in their Minecraft world.

7) Modern Jungle House Build #2

This house is at one point modern while still providing amenities for survival (Image via u/DSTB_Official/Reddit)

When Minecraft players hear the term "modern," they likely think about large elaborate homes made of quartz or white concrete, complete with swimming pools. However, this isn't always the case, as this modern home is made primarily from jungle wood and fits in exceptionally with the accompanying tree coverage.

It utilizes a checkerboard pattern for the exterior walls. It also has an open-ended roof concept, complete with farming space and an overgrown awning for a solid aesthetic touch.

8) Aesthetic Survival Jungle House

This home fits both form and function (Image via u/Miabloomyt/Reddit)

Eastern styling is a Minecraft staple in many homes, and this house exemplifies that to a tee.

Featuring a courtyard-like exterior with an arched roof, this jungle wood house also incorporates standard bricks and planter boxes made from trapdoors.

Barrels and a nearby dock ensure players can coast along the nearby waters if they're available. A little mossy cobblestone goes a long way in removing the air of pristine build composition. It always pays to have a little rustic greenery thrown into a jungle build in Minecraft.

9) Modern Jungle House

This modern home fits more nicely with the traditional definition (Image via u/paracidic_apple/Reddit)

This Minecraft build is a more conventional modern house concept. Made primarily of white concrete blocks, players keep the windows as wide and open as possible to provide a gorgeous panoramic view of the surrounding jungle biome.

Accompanying vines grow over the sides of the house, giving it plenty of immersion despite standing out from its block composition.

10) Jungle House with Sea View

This home combines gorgeous construction with plenty of plant life (Image via u/reamtastix/Reddit)

Part jungle home, part beach house; this build utilizes modern materials such as quartz and white concrete but allows vines to grow over its face.

The biggest draw of this build is undoubtedly its nearby garden, featuring hedges and a healthy plethora of rose bushes.

Thanks to this design, players can enjoy time by the sea before heading out into the nearby jungle for a completely different exploration experience.

