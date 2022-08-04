10 best Minecraft 1.19.1 seeds for villages (August 2022)

Minecraft's villages are great locations to spawn close to, thanks to their early abundance of resources. Players can also trade with the villagers to obtain emeralds or other items they might need.

The Minecraft community is constantly sharing new seeds that can help players find villages easily. These seeds can be used in both Java and Bedrock editions of the game, though there may be some variation between versions with respect to structure generation.

Listed below are some awesome seeds that make it easier for players to find villages in both Java and Bedrock editions.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

57000088, 43664882 and 8 other Minecraft 1.19.1 seeds that make villages easy to find

1) 6630997395534342573

This Minecraft seed provides players with two desert villages (Image via Mojang)

While desert villages may not be the best in Minecraft, they're still a great starting point. This seed provides players with two distinct desert villages at (X: -160, Z: -144) and (X: 64, Z: 0), which are a short walk from spawn.

Once players have gotten themselves into a stable survival situation, they can explore nearby structures like a desert pyramid at (X: 136, Z: 296) and a ruined Nether portal at (X: 184, Z: 184).

2) -183412789913619791

A mountain biome in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (Image via Minecraft.net)

Minecraft players who love to explore mountain biomes will be quite happy with the villages that are close to this seed's spawn point.

Specifically, there are three villages located in the seed's initial mountain biomes at (X: 272, Z: 832), (X: 768, Z: 768) and (X: -288, Z: 272).

There's also a nearby taiga village located at (X: 752, Z: 400), so players have a variety of different villages to explore, loot and trade in at their leisure.

3) 8558586801590466399

A dormant volcano close to the player's spawn point (Image via Mojang)

This seed has plenty to offer Minecraft players, including a large savanna biome and multiple villages to access. The closest is directly east of the spawn point at (X: 80, Z: 16), while others rest at (X: -448, Z: -224) and (X: -400, Z: 240).

Once players have settled in nicely and have their equipment ready, they can head to a nearby ancient city buried beneath the spawn savanna at (X: -232, Y: -51, Z: 184). Players should also check out the crescent-shaped volcano structure behind the spawn point.

4) 57000088

This village has certainly seen better days (Image via Mojang)

While this Minecraft seed presents players with a village to explore, they may want to do so with caution. At (X: -368, Z: 192), players will find an abandoned village bordering a mangrove swamp biome. There may be a few stray zombie villagers inside, which can be cured or defeated outright.

This seed could also make for an interesting way to conceptualize what a mangrove swamp biome might look like in future updates.

5) 565535403532980236

A hillside village found in this seed (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft builders and village lovers will very much appreciate this seed's spawn area. Players drop into a combination of plains and mountain meadow biomes, with nearby hilly villages resting at (X: -432, Z: 160) and (X: -240, Z: -464). Additional villages can also be found at (X: -736, Z: -368) and (X: 192, Z: 384).

This combination of villages and biomes should allow players to build quite a community around them.

6) 5636173029472278327

This seed has a nice treasure trove beneath its spawn village (Image via Chunkbase)

While this seed doesn't have a plethora of villages at spawn, it does contain one with a ravine cutting through it.

This village and ravine can be found at (X: 208, Z: -268). Players can dive right into the ravine from the beginning to find some quality loot, including precious ores. There is also an abandoned mineshaft structure within the ravine that should be good for additional loot.

A starting area like this should set Minecraft players up nicely with plenty of items and materials to prepare them for Survival Mode.

7) -7819153021380058275

This seed's taiga village is cozy and should have an armorer (Image via Mojang)

While the village to the southeast of spawn at (X: 48, Z: 48) is quite small, it does have some amenities to get players started.

The village possesses a blacksmith shop, which can occasionally contain precious materials such as weapons, armor, food, obsidian and even diamonds. However, this loot is randomized each time the seed is generated.

Regardless, the loot inside the village should help players get started before they head out further into the world.

8) -1683905072585972978

An ice spike biome in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Ice spike biomes may not be considered particularly hospitable, but some villagers have decided to brave these areas anyway.

In this seed, players will find villages in the large ice spike spawn biome at (X: 96, Z: -176), (X: 256, Z: 240) and (X: -496, Z: 272). Players can even find a few ruined Nether portals at (X: -424, Z: 232), (X: -280, Z: -344) and (X: 280, Z: 8) once they've explored the villages and ice spike biome.

9) 43664882

This seed can make for an interesting survival island experience (Image via Mojang)

Players will have to do a bit of swimming or boating to make it to this seed's village, but the results may well be worth it.

At approximately (X: 48, Z: 48), players will find an isolated village resting in the ocean. It possesses a blacksmith shop for some solid loot.

There are also a few trees on the island, which players can harvest and use to begin a survival island challenge if they'd like. The accompanying villagers would undoubtedly be happy to help the player survive.

10) 17645624058879295

This seed is a looter's dream (Image via Chunkbase)

This Bedrock Edition seed is truly one of a kind. It spawns players on an isolated island complete with a shipwreck and a village. While this may not sound particularly incredible, players who venture into the village will discover what makes the seed so unique.

The village is absolutely jam-packed with blacksmith shops, providing some of the best loot players can hope for at a spawn point. Once players have looted what they need, they can either set up shop in the village or take a boat out to the mainland or the mushroom field island to the northeast.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far