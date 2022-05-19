10 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for 1.18: Windows 10, console, and mobile

Each Minecraft world can be special, thanks to the seed that generates it, and more than a few players in the community have posted particularly entertaining seeds to share with others.

For players who may be looking for a new Minecraft world to enjoy, checking out a few seeds online can lead to a big payoff. Many seeds shared by players exhibit things like intriguing natural structures, a plethora of resources, or close proximities to villages and other generated structures to explore.

No matter what players might be looking for in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, there's likely a seed to meet the demand.

Amazing Minecraft seeds to try out in Bedrock Edition 1.18

10) Stony Peaks (888476504)

This seed is excellent for lovers of the new terrain generation (Image via u/ahijjawi/Reddit)

If Minecraft players want to see the scope of what version 1.18's terrain generation is like, this may be the seed for them.

This seed has a gorgeous sloping rocky cliff overlooking the sea at approximately (X: 650, Z: 200), along with a nice cave entrance to explore. In addition to the lovely cliff, players can find a pillager outpost at (X: 775, Z: 535), a savannah village at (X: -100, Z: 200), and a paired ruined Nether portal at (X: -250, Z: -5).

9) Triple Jungle Temple (1909697087)

Jungle temples are full of treasures and traps (Image via Mojang)

For Minecraft players who love a bit of jungle exploration, this seed is a lock to do so. Players spawn inside a considerably large jungle biome with access to three separate jungle temples within a short distance of each other. They will want to be sure they can handle the traps these temples are littered with, but otherwise, it can be a rewarding experience to pick them clean of valuables.

The three temples can be found at (X: 40, Y: 79, Z: 136), (X: -232, Y: 84, Z: 264), and (X: -680, Y: 80, Z: 296).

8) Huge Badlands (-453043319)

Badlands can be somewhat rare in Minecraft, but not in this seed (Image via Minecraft.net)

Sometimes, badlands biomes can be a little tricky to find in Minecraft, but this biome ensures players have plenty of badlands to explore.

This seed features a wooded badlands, a standard badlands scattered into it, and a desert location with multiple explorable pyramids. These pyramids can be found at (X:-1,832 Z: 888), (X:-1,272 Z: 840), (X :-984 Z: 1,272), (X: -504 Z: 1,256), and (X: 376 Z: 1,128) with even more further out.

7) Jungle Temple on Desert Village (-612896967)

Jump from a desert to a jungle biome in just a few steps with this seed (Image via Mojang)

This seed starts players in a badlands, but the real treasure is a short travel southeast of the spawn point. At approximately (X: 680 Z: 264), players will find a desert village immediately adjacent to a jungle temple. If that wasn't great enough, a buried stash of treasure rests at (X: 728 Z: 328), ensuring players have plenty of early resources that they can snag with little effort.

6) Six Ocean Monuments Adjacent to Spawn

Players won't run out of prismarine easily, thanks to this seed (Image via Mojang)

For aquatic Minecraft explorers, this seed is an excellent fit. Although they'll begin in a forest biome, heading west will lead to a sizable ocean biome, containing a massive array of generated structures in its waters. Chief among these structures is a total of five separate ocean monuments, which can be found at the following coordinates:

(X: -1,816, Z: -744) (X: -1,400, Z: -840) (X: -1,848, Z: -264) (X: -1,352, Z: -408) (X: -1,848, Z: -264)

5) Huge Mushroom Biome (1948144065)

Mushroom biomes are rare, but this seed provides a massive one (Image via Mojang)

This seed may spawn players in a desert, but what's offshore is truly intriguing. Players that head northeast of their position can find a massive island comprising a mushroom biome, one of Minecraft's rarer biomes.

On top of having more than a few mineshafts buried under its surface, this mushroom biome even sports two ruined Nether portals at (X: 248, Z:-440) and (X: 712, Z: -616) for a quick shortcut into the Nether.

4) Village with Stronghold (1250487690)

This seed may not be bad for a little speedrunning practice (Image via Mojang)

Spawning in a desert village, Minecraft players might not think much of this seed at first. However, that story changes once they make their way to (X:-984, Z: 728).

This seed features a desert village sitting directly on top of a stronghold containing an End portal. It may not be too shabby for speedrunning practice if players are up to it. Otherwise, it's a very convenient way to remember where an End portal resides once players have their eyes of ender on hand.

3) Spawn Mansion and Fortress Village (1663935988)

This seed sports a ton of generated structures around spawn (Image via Mojang)

If players love Minecraft's diverse generated structures and biomes, this may be their perfect seed.

Beginning in a forest adjacent to a snowy mountain, players who head southward can find a woodland mansion at (X: 264, Z: 616). Surrounding this immediate area is a ton of different biomes, including plains, meadow, savanna, jungle, dark oak forest, windswept hills, swamps, and even a coastal badlands. If that wasn't great enough, players could head to (X: 824, Z: 1320) to find a village with a stronghold directly underneath it.

2) Villages Galore (2019763973)

This seed comes loaded with villages (Image via Chunkbase)

This single Minecraft seed packs enough villages to start a small kingdom. Spawning near six different villages, players can also head eastward into a snow biome complete with even more villages. Pillagers also rest at an outpost at (X: 184, Z: 136) if players want to initiate a few raids or take out a few pillagers.

The six different villages can be found at the coordinates below:

(X: -200, Z: -312) (X: 184, Z: -328) (X: 664, Z: -344) (X: -856, Z: 168) (X: -296, Z: 216) (X: 168, Z: 104)

1) Tiny Survival Island (1344094779)

This seed has a great spawn for a survival challenge (Image via MSkip the Tutorial/YouTube)

For challenge enthusiasts in Minecraft, this seed certainly presents players with one right from the get-go.

Players begin on a tiny island with very little in the way of helping them survive. Going westward or eastward on a boat will lead to a mainland with plenty of survival materials, but that really removes this seed's challenge.

One of the most interesting aspects of this seed is the mega ravine close to spawn at (X: -420, Y: 37, Z: -281), which may be a great place to search for ores and material blocks if Minecraft players can manage themselves underwater.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu