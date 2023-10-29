10 best Minecraft fun mods to play when you are bored 

Minecraft players have experienced the many beautiful thrills in the game, possibly quite a few times. Although developers add new content, the updates aren't as frequent. In this aspect, the community has created mods that can make the game more enjoyable.

Players can either enjoy these mods individually or combine them to elevate excitement levels. Here are 10 such fun-based mods to try.

10 best fun mods for Minecraft to play when you are bored

1) Marium’s Soulslike Weaponry

Marium’s Soulslike Weaponry revamps the original sandbox game into a soul-like game by adding more than 30 legendary weapons, five bosses, new ores, and more from games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and League of Legends.

The mod is also highly customizable, making it even more fun and immersive.

2) Incendium

Incendium is a server-friendly mod that aims to add a Nether realm overhaul. This mod features eight different biomes and nine new structures that comprise distinct mobs, items, and more.

It also increases the Nether's height to 192 blocks. One of the best aspects is its compatibility with most other Nether mods, except Amplified Nether.

3) Fungal Infection: Spore

This mod is quite surreal, with the fact that it converts Minecraft into an infected world. Players must deal with hordes of infectious mobs that can spawn naturally or develop into one.

This mod adds a dangerous element of infection lingering in the world, which makes the experience challenging and thrilling.

4) Parkour Spiral 3

Parkour Spiral 3 adds the fun element of parkour, where players must make their way up a tower filled with exciting easter eggs and more.

The mod can also be played via multiplayer and comprises a ranking system for those who want to get competitive.

5) Ad Astra

This mod brings the aspect of space exploration in Minecraft, introducing about five celestial bodies, each with an ecosystem, unique blocks, and distinct mobs.

Ad Astra also features several other aspects, like vehicles, technology, and buildings, that will help players reach and explore different regions of the space. While it may seem overwhelming, a guidebook is given to help with the journey.

6) Chunk in a Globe

Chunk in a Globe is a unique mod that lets players create a small globe, which actually functions as an accessible world. This house within a house can serve as a secret base to hide inventory or to enhance décor.

Players can shrink themselves to access this world, making it a surreal experience.

7) Alex’s Caves

With this mod, a variety of new cave biomes are added to the Overworld. Specifically, five extremely rare and unique cave biomes containing specialized loot, mobs, and much more.

One can access and look for these biomes via an underground cabin. However, Alex’s Caves is quite large and performance-demanding. So, it's advised not to use this mod with shaders.

8) The Dropper Map

The Dropper Map introduces an amazing dropper challenge game in the world. It features eleven different levels that one must progress while collecting coins.

The aesthetics and design of the map for the challenges are extremely unique and awe-inspiring. This thrilling mod definitely has fun and thrill ingrained in it.

9) Sky Villages

While Minecraft is blessed with diverse villages across various biomes, this mod introduces villages that are observed high in the skies.

Sky Villages features the most unique kinds of villages with special mobs that have adapted to the high altitudes. The distinct characteristics will make players experience a complete realm in itself when visiting these places.

10) Better Minecraft

The Better Minecraft mod pack completely revamps the game in minor and major ways, including changes to the biomes, blocks, mobs, and more that result from the amalgamation of 10 major and more than two hundred minor Minecraft mods.

This overwhelming mod is for players who want to experience a completely different perspective on the game.

Minecraft mods have always been a blessing for those who want to experience a different take on the game. While many of the mods can be simple, some completely revamp the game altogether. Ensure to check the requirements and download the requisites carefully before playing the mods.