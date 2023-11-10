Minecraft's graphical user interface (GUI) usually does the job it needs to, but players sometimes need a little more flair than what the vanilla interface provides. This is particularly true when players use certain mods or resource/texture packs since the UI can ostensibly clash with the overall game theme. Fortunately, fans can address this issue by installing an additional texture/resource pack.

Since Minecraft can facilitate multiple texture and resource packs at once, players can combine GUI-centric packs while keeping their block and item textures, as well as sound effects, completely intact. However, with so many GUI packs being offered, it can be tough to pick one that fits a player's tastes.

If Minecraft fans are hunting for a revamped UI via texture pack, there are several popular options they may want to check out first.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 great Minecraft GUI texture packs worth downloading

1) Animated RGB UI

Animated RGB GUI adds plenty of color and movement to the game's base UI (Image via CrisXolt/CurseForge)

RGB color schemes may not suit every player, but fans who love them can use this pack in Minecraft to create a very vibrant GUI.

Though it requires Optifine, this GUI pack provides 40 frames of colorful animation in just about every in-game interface. It also offers a transparent background so that players don't have their game action obscured.

2) Fancy: GUI Overhaul

Vastly improving the visuals of menus, hotbars, crafting stations, player hearts, and much more, Fancy is a very appealing overhaul to Minecraft's GUI. Crafting blocks receive their own dedicated visuals, which adds quite a bit of personality, and the hunger/health/experience bars have exceptional definition without straying too far from the vanilla aesthetic.

Fancy looks great on its face while also keeping the core visuals of Minecraft in place, though it may not mesh well with certain mods or texture/resource packs, depending on the circumstance.

3) Stoneborn

Stoneborn brings a fantasy aesthetic to Minecraft with a dwarven theme (Image via Sindavar33/CurseForge)

If Minecraft fans have a fantasy or medieval world/texture pack in place, Stoneborn is an excellent complement to it. Inspired by the dwarven races seen in fantasy media, Stoneborn has a very rustic yet ornamental presentation that should fit nicely as players are spelunking through mines and forging mighty weapons.

Considering Minecraft itself is inspired in part by the game Dwarf Fortress, Stoneborn seems like a natural fit as a GUI texture pack.

4) Simplistic GUI

Simplistic GUI tones down Minecraft's interface elements as opposed to making them more complex (Image via NitroNinja79/CurseForge)

Although many GUI texture packs for Minecraft create visually complex sprites and backdrops for the in-game interface, Simplistic GUI takes a separate approach. This pack flattens the pixelation of interface elements and simplifies a large swath of the sprite art. A pack like this may go particularly well with other texture packs that streamline or smooth out in-game visuals.

It may be a bit too simple for some players, but Simplistic GUI has its appeal for players who don't need highly detailed sprites or inventory/crafting screens.

5) Tetra_GUI

Inspired by the Tetra mod of the same name, Tetra_GUI keeps the UI dimensions and elements relatively intact but gives them a Dark Mode overhaul with a black and grey color scheme. In-game icons have been given a more realistic and dark-themed overhaul, and Tetra_GUI has exceptional compatibility with both vanilla and modded Minecraft.

There is a small downside, which is that some in-game text is a bit too dark to be legible in fringe circumstances. However, it shouldn't be a major obstacle during ordinary gameplay.

6) Unique Dark

Unique Dark brings custom textures for several crafting blocks while also providing a dark overall theme (Image via Amongstreality/CurseForge)

With some functional textures that players can also find in the Fancy texture pack, Unique Dark offers a fairly unique approach to Minecraft's GUI while keeping the overall theme quite dark without impacting readability. However, for players who aren't keen on the black/grey color scheme, this pack also has various color settings that can allow players to customize their experience.

Unique Dark adds some solidly detailed icons for things like food/hunger, armor, and health. They won't jump off the screen in aesthetic value, but they're perfectly legible and fit the overall theme.

7) A Better GUI 2

A Better GUI 2 adds some well-needed flair to Minecraft without going overboard (Image via AstronoCraft/Planet Minecraft)

If players want a little more color and personality in their inventory, A Better GUI 2 may be the way to go. Complete with solid pixel graphics for the vast majority of items and in-game menus, this pack adds some lovely visuals without going overboard and adding too much clutter to a player's screen at one time.

A Better GUI 2 may not be ideal for players who prefer to keep things simple. Still, the pack does a fantastic job of adding personality to the interface without bordering on being obnoxious with additions.

8) Transparent GUI and HUD Ultimate

This texture pack removes just about all of the vanilla interface elements (Image via VirxEC/CurseForge)

Sometimes, players simply need to get rid of the obstructions of the UI while keeping it as functional as possible. Transparent GUI and HUD Ultimate is a pack that accomplishes this masterfully, leaving a player's hotbar, inventory, and crafting stations completely transparent so they can always have an eye on the game world.

This isn't to say that the UI completely becomes invisible, as players will still notice their selection cursor in their hotbar and such. However, this pack is one of the best options for players who love a minimalist approach to their interface.

9) Cobblemon Interface

This texture pack perfectly captures the aesthetic of the Cobblemon mod (Image via VinnyStalck/CurseForge)

Cobblemon remains one of the most popular Pokemon-themed mods in the community, alongside Pixelmon. This pack encapsulates the visuals of Cobblemon down to the last detail.

Obviously, Cobblemon Interface might not have much appeal outside of playing Cobblemon (unless fans just really enjoy a Pokemon aesthetic), but the visuals and sound effects are a near-perfect fit. Without being over-detailed or a bit too attention-grabbing, this pack can be a fantastic complement to a player's Pokemon-themed modding adventures.

10) Mandala's GUI - Dark Mode

Mandala GUI - Dark Mode is elegant and dark while keeping Minecraft's main theme (Image via Cesar_zorak/CurseForge)

Without touching any item or block sprites, Mandala GUI offers a Dark and Light Mode depending on what players prefer in their interface. It creates a very refined and majestic set of visuals for a player's UI, and the dark/light options provide improved flexibility to fit other mods and resource/texture packs.

Fitting themes that include fantasy, horror, and even medieval in some circumstances, Mandala GUI is capable of suiting just about any cohesive aesthetic that players might be aiming for, save for a few outliers.