10 best Minecraft: Java Edition modpacks of all time

Modding Minecraft is one thing, but creating entire packs of mods for the game is another story entirely, and these modpacks can augment the game in ways that vastly improve a player's enjoyment.

Throughout Minecraft's tenure, the community has released several modpacks for players to download and experience. Some are primarily focused on quality-of-life improvements, while others can make Minecraft almost unrecognizable.

Meanwhile, many modpacks rest somewhere between these two extremes, providing a delicate balance between improving the game's experience without transforming it into something that players no longer identify with. Throughout the game's lifespan, many modpacks have shown themselves to be truly special.

Top 10 Minecraft: Java Edition modpacks that can still be downloaded today

10) All the Magic - Spellbound

All the Magic is a truly expansive experience for lovers of magic (Image via ATMTeam/CurseForge)

Part of the "All the Mods" series of modpacks, All the Magic brings the mystic arts right to a player's doorstep. Explore new dimensions and use different types of magic to help your adventures along and even protect yourself where needed.

Magic touches almost every part of this modpack, from herbalism being intertwined in plant life to additional means of flight to even storage. Players can even use blood magic if they so dare. There's a ton of freedom to this modpack and a nearly unparalleled number of spells and incantations to use.

9) Vault Hunters

Vault Hunters provides a unique RPG experience of its own despite being a relatively new modpack (Image via VaultHunters.gg)

This is one of the most innovative ways to enjoy Minecraft. Vault Hunters provides a unique procedurally-generated RPG experience that many packs can't claim.

Players delve into generated "vaults" within their world, which are both mysterious and can potentially be dangerous. They can learn new abilities and skills with a deep character progression system, gaining access to techniques like a mega jump or the ability to mine several blocks at one time.

Not only that but the combined number of potential items can be looted from the vaults numbers in the billions of combinations, which is staggering for any Minecraft modpack.

8) Medieval Minecraft

Medieval Minecraft takes its titular aesthetic to the extreme (Image via SharkieTV_/CurseForge)

A medieval RPG experience to remember in Minecraft, this modpack provides a vast amount of content for players to progress through, such as exploring new dimensions, completing quests, and leveling up their stats. Players can even set their origins.

The inclusion of the Minecolonies mod permits players to create bustling medieval towns and castle communities, and a wholly revised End dimension awaits the daring.

There are over 300 mods in this single pack, so there's a massive amount of content that players will simply need to experience for themselves. For medieval fantasy lovers, it's highly unlikely they'll be disappointed with this pack.

7) Create: Above and Beyond

Create is all about the glories of innovation (Image via Simibubi/CurseForge)

In its own way, Minecraft is a story of discovery and technology. However, Create is a modpack that puts this in an entirely new context. Create puts players on a path of invention, beginning with basic inventions before developing more complex machines. Ultimately, the goal in this modpack tasks Minecraft players with creating a space vessel.

Although this process can get grindy, players can also perform tasks and raise funds, which can subsequently be spent on automatic resource shipping and harvesting or simply buying certain materials. The trip to space is a long one, but it's a trip worth taking.

6) Mustard Virus

Mustard Virus may just make Minecraft players fear zombies again (Image via u/Whacky-Ghost/Reddit)

No modpack list would be complete without an apocalyptic pack, and Mustard Virus can be considered one of the very best. Sure, players have dealt with plenty of zombies before, but this modpack completely changes the way they work in-game.

Players are tasked with surviving as long as they can in their world that is ravaged by the unending hunger of the undead. Walls and defenses must be built high and sturdy because these waves of zombies never stop coming. Furthermore, the creatures are attracted to light, sound, and player activity. They won't be going up in flames during the day either, so Minecraft players will have to pull out all the stops to survive.

5) Mineshafts and Monsters

Villagers defending their home from an attacking zombie in Mineshafts & Monsters (Image via Bstylia14/CurseForge)

An excellent fantasy RPG experience, Mineshafts and Monsters features a long-arcing storyline with plenty of sidequests thrown in for good measure. Multiple factions battle each other relentlessly as the player explores all-new biomes and revamped caves in their adventures. There are tons of new structures to investigate, along with multiple new monsters, animals, and even fearsome dragons.

When compared to other fantasy modpacks, Mineshafts and Monsters is special due to its depth and attention to detail. Everything works together in a cohesive and vibrant environment, all for the player's enjoyment.

4) Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons

The eerie and otherworldly Betweenlands (Image via Dreams01/CurseForge)

Taking dungeon crawling and looting structures to their peak, Roguelike Adventures is a modpack heavily focused on the aspects of combat and exploration. Players are free to build and craft at their leisure, but they may not have much time with all the spelunking they can do in this Minecraft modpack.

They will venture into dangerous dungeons and structures, improve their skills and gear, and take on new dimensions full of danger and wonder. Players can even hop on an airship and enter the Aether, the heavenly dimension popularized by many mods.

This mod can be a great time for fans of dungeon crawler titles like Minecraft Dungeons, Diablo, or Torchlight.

3) RLCraft

RLCraft creates a gorgeous fantasy experience with realistic assets (Image via Shivaxi/CurseForge)

It might seem like an oxymoron to describe a realistic fantasy modpack, but that's exactly what RLCraft comes off as. It uses gorgeous shaders and textures to create a verdant, living and breathing world while populating it with plenty of fantasy aspects like additional weapons and armor and some dragons for good measure.

The modpack is admittedly quite complex, and players will likely die many times over. However, players will likely become incredibly immersed in the world that this modpack can create.

2) The Pixelmon Modpack

The Pixelmon Modpack is a one-stop download for a ton of Pixelmon fun (Image via PixelmonMod/CurseForge)

Pixelmon has long been one of the most popular and successful mods since the game's inception, and this modpack makes it incredibly easy and rewarding to dive in and catch some Pokemon yourself.

In addition to the base Pixelmon mod, the pack includes helpful quality-of-life mods like Journeymap and world-building additions like Biomes O' Plenty. There are also some extra goodies thrown in specifically for Pixelmon and the Gameshark mod if players don't mind doing a little cheating in their Pixelmon world or server.

1) Better Minecraft

Better Minecraft ratchets up a majority of the features that make the base game so beloved (Image via SharkieTV_/CurseForge)

The creator jokingly remarked that this modpack was "Minecraft 2." But looking at the Better Minecraft modpack in its entirety, that doesn't seem like such a stretch.

This modpack takes everything that is enjoyable in the base game and expands upon it, giving it a vanilla feeling but still allowing the experience to feel entirely new.

Over 200 mods allow players to play the game like they never have before. Players can explore revamped biomes, enjoy new blocks and food sources, and even hatch the egg of the Ender Dragon. This simply makes the vanilla game better by leaps and bounds without taking away what makes the game special.

