Minecraft is undoubtedly an iconic and memorable game, but sometimes players want something almost completely different. Fortunately, countless modpacks exist that provide an experience so far from the vanilla version of the sandbox title that you may feel like you're playing another game entirely. For players who have been mining and crafting for ages, these modpacks can be an immense breath of fresh air.

Even better, there are a variety of modpacks available, thanks to the developer community. If there's a certain type of gameplay that you want to try within the Minecraft engine, there's likely a pack that caters to it. However, before diving too deeply into the modpack catalog, there are a few packs that you may want to try first to see what you enjoy most.

10 Minecraft modpacks that make it feel like a completely new game

1) All the Mods 9

Although this modpack's title may be a bit misleading since it doesn't include every Minecraft mod, All the Mods still packs about every popular and fantastic mod into one download. Nearly every single aspect of the game is revamped or improved, and there's so much custom content when it comes to biomes, structures, mobs, items/gear, and dimensions that you will have endless hours of content to enjoy.

No matter what you are looking for, there's a high likelihood that All the Mods 9 is a pack that can meet your needs. With over 400 mods and a full custom storyline, there's something for everybody in this pack.

All the Mods 9 Download

2) The Pixelmon Modpack

The Pixelmon Modpack enhances the Pokemon experience in Minecraft (Image via Topothetop/YouTube)

The Pixelmon mod is already one of Minecraft's most popular due to its ability to introduce the world of Pokemon into the sandbox game. However, the official modpack enhances the experience even further with a curated selection of mods to help you catch creatures, battle, train, find new structures, and take on legendary bosses.

JourneyMap and Oh The Biomes You'll Go are added for improved navigation via a new map/minimap and a ton of new in-game biomes. The official Pixelmon soundtrack is also added, featuring iconic themes by Chris Geddes. Moreover, the Nature's/Explorer's Compass mods help you find any biome or structure you need to find the right Pokemon for the task at hand.

The Pixelmon Modpack Download

3) Better MC

Better MC makes Minecraft into a game that's both completely new yet familiar (Image via Luna Pixel Studios/YouTube)

The tagline for Better MC is "Don't play vanilla, play this!" There's ample reasoning for this motto, particularly because it tends to leave players seeing Minecraft in a completely new light. With over 250 mods, the pack reenvisions Mojang's sandbox title with quests, new biomes, hundreds of different in-game structures, new dimensions, rideable dragons, and a trove of quality-of-life features.

In many ways, Better MC is the Minecraft that many fans envision in their heads. It keeps the core aesthetic and feeling that Mojang put forward, but this modpack makes the game feel like something entirely new and waiting to be explored from the moment you spawn in your new world.

Better MC Download

4) Fear Nightfall

Fear Nightfall makes Minecraft a much more eerie and horrific experience (Image via Jyn/YouTube)

It can be tough for horror fans to find Minecraft mods or modpacks that instill a feeling of dread, but Fear Nightfall does a pretty admirable job. You take on the role of an individual who must restore the light of the Aether, as the once bright land has fallen to an agent of corruption. However, the encroaching darkness has made the dimension into a breeding ground for monsters of all sorts.

No matter where you go, you'll rarely ever be safe. Moreover, the threat of the darkness reducing your sanity is ever-present. With five total story chapters and full VR and multiplayer support, Fear Nightfall is a spooky experience overall.

Fear Nightfall Download

5) Mustard Virus

Mustard Virus turns Minecraft into a world devastated by the ravenous infected (Image via Forge Labs/YouTube)

For an intense survival horror experience, Minecraft players may want to give Forge Labs' Mustard Virus modpack a shot. This pack turns Mojang's sandbox game into an experience akin to games like 7 Days to Die. The Mustard Virus has ravaged the world, leaving players as the lone survivors against an endless wave of hyper-aware zombies.

Sunlight no longer harms the undead in this modpack, and every infected is responsive to the smallest sounds and movements, vastly increasing the survival challenge. You will gain access to some nifty new weapons and terrain to help you, but prospects only get more dire the longer you stay alive, so your resourcefulness will remain the best tool in your collection.

Mustard Virus Download

6) Medieval MC

Medieval MC reimagines Minecraft as a thoroughly fleshed-out medieval RPG (Image via Topothetop/YouTube)

Composed of over 300 mods, Medieval MC turns Minecraft into a proper medieval RPG game. After picking your origin, which determines your starting parameters, you are let loose in a vastly expansive and varied world of mysticism, danger, and opportunity. In addition to the debut of a thirst and temperature system for survival, combat animations have been completely overhauled.

New dimensions like the Undergarden, Twilight Forest, and the Everdawn await exploration, and you can rack up tons of magical loot by diving into dungeons and defeating new mobs and bosses. All the while, you'll be progressing through the modpack's quest tree, giving you access to new blocks, items, and much more.

Medieval MC Download

7) SevTech: Ages

Turn Minecraft into a trip through the ages of humanity in Sevtech: Ages (Image via ChosenArchitect/YouTube)

SevTech: Ages is a Minecraft modpack that should please players who love progression above all. Although you will still carry out many of the same tasks at the beginning of the world, you'll eventually notice that your technological access is limited. This is because in SevTech: Ages, you must progress through the technological ages of humanity.

Beginning with little more than primitive tools and shelter, you must survive, thrive, and progress through each technological age. The world of the future is in sight, but to get there, you will have to complete advancements and unlock technological knowledge. This will see you begin in the Stone Age, push through medieval times and the Industrial Age, and then finally reach the future era.

SevTech: Ages Download

8) BlockFront

BlockFront is the perfect modpack if you are looking for an intense first-person shooter experience to change up the pace of Minecraft. The pack converts the entire game experience into one that sees players entering the most iconic battles of World War II, complete with period-appropriate weapons, vehicles, locations, and tactics.

This modpack features its own matchmaking capabilities, and you will drop into fast-paced firefights and attempt to seize victory for the Allies or the Axis Powers. You shouldn't expect traditional Minecraft gameplay, but BlockFront can be an action-packed time to remember.

BlockFront Download

9) UniversIO

It's one thing to shape a player's world in Minecraft, but it's another thing entirely to create the known universe itself. In UniversIO, you begin in the void of nothingness and must use the core chemical and magical essences floating about to create the cosmos itself. From planets to the creatures that inhabit it, UniversIO allows you to shape an entire universe on the level of a deity.

This pack should be a smash hit for those who love being able to control every aspect of their game world, and there's a ton of scientific and magical gameplay to keep things entertaining in equal measure.

UniversIO Download

10) Farming Valley

Inspired by games such as Harvest Moon/Story of Seasons and Stardew Valley, Faming Valley takes a lax approach to Minecraft but still changes it so substantially that it feels much less like a survival crafting game. As opposed to battling mobs and grinding for resources, players are tasked with creating a thriving farm and town through the effective cultivation of crops and livestock.

Almost every tool, item, and piece of technology is rerouted to be purchasable in town, meaning you will have to focus on creating a profitable farm to progress. Although this modpack is fairly open-ended, it does come with a set of custom achievements/advancements to give you some objectives if the simple life isn't quite in your nature. All in all, this modpack is great for a relaxing session of Minecraft.

Farming Valley Download