10 best Minecraft mods for sci-fi, technology, and building

Minecraft allows the usage of mods which have unlocked the potential for developers to show their creativity and imagination in the game. There are a huge number of mods available on the internet for Minecraft that completely changes the way you have enjoyed the original game. The sci-fi mods introduce various new technologies and space exploration items in the game, while the building mods allow players to experience completely new structures in the game.

In this article, we will explore the best 10 Minecraft mods focused on sci-fi, technology, and building. These mods are carefully selected to enhance the way you play the game, allowing you to immerse yourself in the futuristic worlds and construct magnificent structures that will amaze your friends.

Beyond Earth, Mekanism, and other cool mods for sci-fi, technology, and buildings in Minecraft

1) Beyond Earth

Into the Abyss mod (Image via hitman_r800)

Beyond Earth is a space travel and exploration mod that can be used to travel space, explore distant planets and even discover alien species on them. You can create your own rocket to travel to space, build your own space stations and live inside it.

This mod introduces a NASA workbench where you can create all sorts of things, including space rockets, suits, rovers, armor, and many more. You will have the option to travel to Mars, Venus, Mercury, or any other planet you like.

2) Mekanism

Mekanism Mod (Image via bradyaidanc)

The Mekanism mod in Minecraft introduces loads of new machinery with different classes, including low, mid, and high tiers. This mod introduces a whole new range of weapons and armor as well as different kinds of resources and new gadgets.

You will get access to a hydrogen-powered jet, a small cute robotic friend, digital miners, fusion reactors, and logistical transporters. There are new weapons, such as flame throwers and electric bows.

3) Genetically Modified

Genetically modified mod (Image via titisoo7)

Genetically modified is a futuristic sci-fi mod about aliens and other planets, as well as about their genetics. This mod introduces new block ores mobs, bosses, plants, tools, and a new dimension with genetically mutated or modified creatures.

There are fresh biomes in Minecraft that spawn in the new dimension, and you can access this by finding the travel block and lighting it with redstone. There will be multi-colored dirt blocks and a whole new bunch of alien life. You can even get new boss fights as well.

4) Simple Planes

Simple Planes mod (Image via przemykomo)

The Simple Planes mod will take you to the skies in Minecraft. This one allows you to craft planes and helicopters that are completely upgradeable. These will have engines and all sorts of machinery required for flying.

You will be able to add arrows, fireworks, fire charge, and TNT as well in your planes to drop them at your enemies. These can also carry your chests to transport items from one place to another. You can modify the look of the planes by using banners.

5) Cyber ware

Cyberware mod (Image via Flaxbeard)

The Cyberware mod will let you modify your character completely. You can utilize a surgery chamber to install pieces of cyberware into the character. You can acquire additional technological augmentations to improve player status.

Some of these modifications include replacing your heart with a mechanical pump, implanting a storage canister that boosts your oxygen supply, modifying your eyes with night vision, replacing your limbs with actuators that give you a jump boost, and so on.

6) Item recycler

Item recycler mod (Image via LatvianModder)

There are many items that we collect in Minecraft that do not have many uses, and we want to throw them away. Instead of doing that, you can recycle them using this mod.

It lets you recreate items by breaking them down into their base components. You can add your items to the top slot and click on recycle items that starts the machine. Finally, the item recycler will give you the original components that the item was made up of.

7) Additional Structures

Additional Structures mod (Image via XxRexRaptorxX)

This mod introduces many new structures into Minecraft of different sizes. There are large ones that will contain mob spawners and other enemies you will have to fight. These will contain loot as well.

This mod keeps the vanilla style of Minecraft intact as no new blocks are added. Although you will find gigantic new structures in your world, there will be no exceptional amount of loot in them.

8) Dungeons Enhanced

Dungeons Enhanced mod (Image via Valarauko9)

The Dungeons Enhanced mod introduces new dungeons in Minecraft that are bigger than most of the usual ones in the original game. These dungeons will have different themes, such as medieval or fantasy. This mod goes well with fantasy or RPG-themed mods of Minecraft.

No new blocks are added in the game, and there are structures like Castles, modified desert temples, underground dungeons, and many towers that you can explore.

9) Red's more Structures

Red's more Structures mod (Image via redstone3game)

This mod is available for Forge, Fabric as well as Quilt and makes your Minecraft world an exciting place by adding new buildings and structures that you can explore.

Some of them will contain Loot, and in some, you will encounter enemies like the Skeletons, Zombies, and spiders. The buildings may vary from small to enormous, so if you like having big dungeons and buildings in your world, this mod is a good choice.

10) It takes a Pillage

It takes a Pillage mod (Image via izofar)

It takes a Pillage mod aims to expand the pillage civilization in Minecraft. New structures and fresh variations of Pillagers are added to the game. This mod is for those people who want to take up the challenging task of conquering a huge Fortress.

The structures included in the game consists of Fortresses, Pillage camps, the Bust Heel, and a lot more. This mod does not change the vanilla Minecraft much, as you will find the same blocks used everywhere.