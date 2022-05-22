10 best Minecraft secret base build (2022)

Minecraft is a game about bases. Players will build a base to store all the loot they gather throughout the day and the dimensions of the world. The two styles of the base on a conceptual level. Some bases stand loud and proud in the environment, and bases are hidden in the environment, so spectators might find it surprising that there is even a player in the area.

For multiplayer PVP servers or for solo players wanting to preserve the look and feel of Minecraft’s environments, a hidden base is an immediate requirement.

10 best Minecraft hidden base ideas

10) Hillside dirt wall

A starter base is hidden inside of a dirt hill (Image via Minecraft)

This is the easiest way to hide a player's starter base. Players build into a dirt side of a hill or mountain. They then manually break dirt blocks and replace them to hide the door after going in or out. If a player wants to use this style of the hidden base in the late game, stone can also be used with a silk-touch pickaxe and any other material exposed to the surface.

As long as there is a hill that players can mine and replace behind them, this style of hidden base is accessible.

9) Bed base

These bases take advantage of Minecraft’s spawn mechanics after sleeping. While on the surface, it appears to be a random bed, in reality, sleeping in the bed will, after waking up, place the player on the other side of a well-placed wall and deeper into the core of the base.

While the downsides to the base are obvious, such as anyone who uses the bed will enter it and only be able to reenter a base at night when beds are interactable, it is an easy way to hide the base early in the game.

Alternatively, players could make the entrance to their base a hole underneath the bed, which would allow them to come and go at all times, though this would be easier to find.

8) Basic flush piston doors

A set of basic flush piston doors is a slight upgrade to breaking and replacing blocks manually. They work roughly the same way. They involve temporarily removing the outer layer of walls built to fit into the natural environment before replacing the blocks after the player has gone through.

A basic piston system will take up more space and resources, but it will handle the blocks automatically, making it more time-efficient. It is also relatively simple, meaning that it serves as a good introduction to redstone for those who have yet to use it.

These doors also have the advantage of being made of any block type or material that matches the surrounding environment, as the blocks are not broken.

7) Decoy base

An example of a basic decoy base (Image via Minecraft)

A bit more involved, this style of hidden base is two bases. The decoy base is in plain sight, with a random assortment of low-value items hidden within it, to sell the effect that it is either a new player’s base or a base that has been abandoned. The player then has a real base hidden nearby, using the decoy base to distract from the real base.

The real base can be hidden by many methods, as the decoy base should draw most players' attention.

6) Painting doors

This base is very similar to the decoy base on a conceptual level. They both operate using a fake base to keep a real base hidden. While the decoy base idea involves building an entire additional base, the painting door base uses the decoy base as a front.

Since players can walk through paintings, a doorway can be left behind a painting in what seems to be an abandoned base. The player’s base and loot are hidden behind the painting through this doorway.

5) Treetop Hideaway

A micro-base hidden inside of a plains tree (Image via Minecraft)

There are two design philosophies for hidden tree bases, hidden in plain sight and jungle-top tree bases. These bases both take advantage of the fact that most players don't look at trees very often, as they are quite unremarkable features in the Minecraft landscape.

The hidden in plain sight tree base is a micro-base that takes advantage of the available area in an average tree's leaf top. Once hollowed out, players can barely fit everything they might need for a basic setup: a bed, chest, crafting table, and furnace.

Another approach is to take advantage of the height of large jungle trees to make a base hidden under leaves that is also above the line of sight of most players, minimizing the risk of discovery even further.

4) Ocean bottom base

Building a base at the bottom of an ocean is a great way to keep it hidden. Minecraft’s oceans are bottomless and incredibly large. In addition to this, Minecraft's water is very dark and only gets darker as players get deeper into the water.

This makes the bottom of the sea a natural place to look to keep a base hidden from any prying eyes, as they are very isolated and in very dark areas.

3) Crawling entrance

A basic base with a crawl-hole entrance (Image via Minecraft)

Unfortunately, crawling is exclusive to the Java version of Minecraft. However, it offers a great way to hide a base entrance. Due to how worlds generate, no one would bat an eye at a one-block hole in a cave. However, players can use a timed piston to force them into a crawl and then crawl through this one block hole and into a base hidden on the other side of the wall.

Not as elegant as the piston door, however, the redstone takes up less room, making it easier to hide.

2) Deep Dark base

An example of a deep base entrance with water elevators (Image via Minecraft)

Update 1.18 increased the depth of the world. Now, instead of being stopped by bedrock around layer Y=3 or 4, the player can dig down to near enough Y=-60. This massive increase in the number of blocks in the world makes this base concept even better for staying secluded.

It is also an easy base to make. Players need to dig out their base as far down into the world as possible, using a water elevator to minimize the blocks required to get to and from the base. Only the most arduous miners will have a chance to find this base, making it a fantastic option to keep loot safe.

1) Lava roof

An example base entrance with a lave roof that players can drop through (Image via Minecraft)

Rule number one of Minecraft is that lava is bad, scary, and dangerous. Tools will melt, items will be lost, and suffering will be had. That is what makes this base so ingenious. The last thing a player would want to do to try and find a hidden base would be to jump into a pool of lava.

But with clever use of signs and water source blocks, players can turn these lava pools into makeshift roofs that they can jump through to reach the base below.

