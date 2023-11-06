Iron remains one of the most sought-after items in the world of Minecraft, even in 2023. While it can be easily found when exploring, the demand for iron is always high, considering its extensive usage in crafting tools, weapons, redstone components, and more. Players can mine this element much more efficiently by familiarizing themselves with the ore distribution that underwent modification in the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update.

Alternatively, they can also look for iron in certain locations and structures. Here are the 10 best places to find iron in Minecraft 1.20.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

What are the best locations to find iron in Minecraft 1.20?

1) Shipwreck

These submerged and deserted structures are dispersed across the endless waters of Minecraft. Shipwrecks contain loot distributed in three types of chests: the supply chest, treasure chest, and map chest. These trunks can be found in the bow, upper section, stern, and bottom section of the ship, respectively.

Players have a 97.4% chance of finding one to five iron ingots in treasure chests.

2) Buried treasure

Buried treasures can be found in various places in Minecraft. While they contain a variety of loots like Heart of the Sea and diamonds, players can also find iron easily.

A buried treasure has a 99.4% chance of having one to four iron ingots in the game's Java Edition and a 57.2% chance of housing three to five iron ingots in Bedrock Edition. One can look for buried treasure by finding a map in the map chest of shipwrecks.

3) Villages

The villages in Minecraft house a variety of professionals like armorers, toolsmiths, butchers, and more. They also contain chests containing plentiful loot.

Players have a 54.2% chance of finding one to three iron nuggets in an armorer’s chest, 45.1% of finding one to five iron in a weaponsmith's chest, and 41.2% of getting one to five iron in a toolsmith's chest.

4) Bastion remnant

Bastion remnants are unique structures that generate randomly in the Nether realm of Minecraft. These structures are home to extremely valuable loot, which are protected by dangerous mobs. Different chests will be dotted across various locations in the Bastion.

Among them, there is a 33.7% probability that the treasure chest will contain three to nine iron, a 19% chance that the generic chest will contain one to six iron, and 11.2% that the bridge chest will hold four to nine iron.

5) Stronghold

A stronghold is one of the most important locations in Minecraft, which links the Overworld with the End dimension. It comprises several rooms and areas within, which can contain substantial loot that players can benefit from.

In the Java edition, there is a 23% probability of finding one to five iron in the Altar chest and a 34.3% chance of finding the same amount in the Storeroom chest. The probability in the Bedrock edition is 22.4% and 28.5% for the Altar and Storeroom chest, respectively.

6) End City

The End City is one of the most unique structures in Minecraft and contains extremely valuable loot. This structure is divided into several rooms, with the loot room being one of them.

This room contains a chest with a 38.4% chance of spawning four to eight iron ingots. Additionally, players can get their hands on enchanted armor, tools, weapons, and diamonds.

7) Jungle Temple

Jungle temples are structures solely generated in the Jungle biome. These locations are filled with traps and loot. Access to this haul, however, is tricky since one chest is hidden behind a secret block while the other has been laced with traps.

These chests have a 37.4% chance of having one to five iron ingots in the Java edition and 37.3% of spawning in the Bedrock edition.

8) Pillager Outpost

A Pillager outpost is a combination of various structures inhabited by dangerous mobs. These structures are rare in comparison to villages and contain chests on the topmost floor.

There is a 30.5% chance of obtaining one to three iron ingots in this chest. Additionally, iron golems can also spawn in one of the cages, which are a part of the outpost. These golems, when killed, can also drop iron ingots.

9) Mineshaft

Mineshafts are underground tunnels that many come across while exploring the underground regions of the Minecraft world. These 3X3 tunnels contain hidden chests that can be found along the lines of the railroad network.

These trunks have a 27.3% chance of spawning one to five iron ingots, among other precious loot like diamonds and enchanted golden apples. One must be wary since these areas are teeming with spiders and other dangerous mobs.

10) Nether Fortresses

These are possibly one of the most important locations in regards to progressing in Minecraft. They are home to various hostile mobs and a plethora of incredible loot.

Across the Fortress, players will come across multiple chests. These have a 19% probability of containing one to five iron ingots, along with precious loot such as gold, horse armor, diamonds, rib armor trim, and more.