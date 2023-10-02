Minecraft's villages are generated across different biomes during a world's creation. Jungle and swamp villages also technically exist if players are willing to construct them and breed villagers within them. Fans can find villages in Java and Bedrock Edition, but some may be more difficult to spot than others, depending on a world's respective seed.

Fortunately, for most versions of Minecraft, there are tons of seeds that possess easy or abundant access to villages. The same can be said as of the recent 1.20.2 update, so players have no shortage of seeds to use to check out villages.

If Minecraft players are hunting for world seeds that are beneficial when it comes to villages, there are many options to consider.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Best Minecraft 1.20.2 seeds for village access

1) Desert village spawn (2000071, Java)

A cozy desert village rests inside a swamp biome in this Minecraft seed (Image via Mojang)

Although swamp villages don't naturally generate in vanilla Minecraft, players can create their own in this seed. Once fans spawn in, they'll find themselves adjacent to a desert village surrounded by swampland. Another village rests on the swamp's periphery at (X: -272 Z: -320), and an additional one can also be found at (X: -784, Z: -736).

Players who don't mind doing a little traveling can find a pillager outpost at (X: 320 Z: -256) and a ruined portal bordering the swamp at (X: 56 Z: 248).

2) The seaside villages (13000418, Java)

Two villages rest on the shoreline of this Minecraft seed (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft fans prefer close proximity to the ocean for their villages, this seed offers up two not too far apart from each other.

Players will spawn in a plains village right next to a ruined Nether portal with access to the ocean right in front of it. They can also find an additional village near the water at (X: 336 Z: -320).

Another village rests on a nearby river bank at (X: -288 Z: 0), and players can also find a shipwreck on the coastline at (X: 520 Z: 72).

3) The savanna island (110001739, Java)

The spawn village in this seed sprawls across a small island (Image via Mojang)

If players would prefer their Minecraft seed to have a slightly more secluded starting point, they can give this one a try on Java Edition.

Fans will begin on a small savanna island, complete with a village that still has access to the mainland. The village is also very close to a set of ocean ruins at (X: 24 Z: 72) and some buried treasure at (X: 153 Z: 73).

Even better, the spawn island possesses a few abandoned mineshafts within it that are worth exploring at (X: 104 Z: -40) and (X: 200 Z: 120).

4) Village at the riverbed (133002185, Java)

This Minecraft seed's spawn village has plenty of river nearby that presents interesting build opportunities (Image via Mojang)

If players enjoy expanding villages or building across the surface of rivers, this seed offers some pretty interesting opportunities.

Fans begin by spawning next to a standard plains village flanked by a large and winding river that extends for hundreds of blocks. There's even a ruined Nether portal next to the village at (X: 24 Z: 120).

If the large river village isn't a player's preference, they can find an additional village/portal combo at (X: -256 Z: -432) and a village near a cherry grove biome at (X: -752 Z: -288).

5) Cherry grove foothold (507008177, Java)

A cherry blossom grove rests overhead of two villages in this seed's spawn (Image via Mojang)

Cherry blossom groves made their grand debut in Minecraft 1.20 and remain quite popular among fans. This 1.20.2 seed for Java Edition offers one at the spawn point atop a high-reaching cliff with two villages at its base at (X: 16 Z: 16) and (X: 32 Z: -256).

Two ruined portals also reside at (X: 280 Z: 24) and (X: 264 Z: -344) if players are searching for quick access to the Nether.

6) Archeology village (8095143280526562209, Bedrock)

This Minecraft Bedrock seed's nearest village has several structures around it (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft fans are looking forward to crafting a brush and conducting some archeological pursuits, this Bedrock Edition seed may be a great option for them.

After spawning, players can head to (X: 184 Z: -280) to find a desert village. Directly adjacent to it is a desert pyramid at (X: 344 Z: -328) and a cluster of desert wells at (X: 22 Z: -368).

Both of the non-village structures should contain plenty of suspicious sand for Minecraft players to brush and excavate for loot.

7) Three-village lake (6717375632414441764, Bedrock)

This Minecraft Bedrock seed offers three villages with their own benefits (Image via Mojang)

Although the three closest villages in this seed are all plains biome villages, each one has its own upside to take advantage of. The closest to the player's spawn, located at (X: 152 Z: 136), has the benefit of being very close to a trail ruin structure and a ruined Nether portal at (X: 264 Z: 248).

The second village around the spawn area's large lake can be found at (X: -440 Z: 216) and comes with a ruined portal and a shipwreck on the nearby shoreline at (X: -552 Z: 104).

Lastly, the farthest village from the spawn rests at (X: -360 Z: -504) and has its own ruined portal while also being in close proximity to a beach and a forest.

8) The frigid four (8277521582079787273, Bedrock)

Four snow-drenched villages await fans in this seed's spawn (Image via Mojang)

Snowy biomes may not be every player's favorite starting location, but they undoubtedly have a certain charm to them.

This seed offers up four villages quite close to each other, all centered around a combined snowy plains/taiga biome. The nearest village is a plains one resting at (X: 120 Z: 152), next to a ruined portal.

At (X: -232 Z: 200), Minecraft fans will find a taiga village on its lonesome, while another one rests at (X: -200 Z: -248) next to an igloo and a trail ruin. Lastly, one taiga village can be found at (X: 104 Z: -312) next to its own set of trail ruins at (X: 40 Z: -392).

9) The pseudo-swamp village (6141590419307245621, Bedrock)

Although Minecraft fans will need to travel a bit to find the intriguing village in this seed, when they find it at (X: -1,848 Z: -344), the results may be worth the effort.

Players will notice a standard plains village dropped right into a swamp biome. While the game can't generate swamp villages on its own, this village's location should allow players to make their own easily.

There are also a few points of interest surrounding the pseudo-swamp village, including a ruined portal at (X: -1,864 Z: -552) and two witch huts in the swamp at (X: -1,832 Z: -168) and (X: -1,432 Z: -344).

10) The multi-faceted village (7663830770274015915, Bedrock)

Once more, Minecraft players will have to do some traveling to find the intriguing village in this Bedrock Edition seed. However, once they make their way to (X: -920 Z: -904), they will find a unique taiga village. This structure borders between a taiga and a swamp, providing the opportunity to breed two different villager types.

Moreover, a stronghold rests underneath the village. A witch hut also lies adjacent to the village at (X: -872 Z: -984), presenting a ton of versatility in a single location.