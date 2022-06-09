10 best servers for Minecraft's 1.19 update

Minecraft version 1.19 has only been released for one day, but it's already garnering plenty of praise in the community. Naturally, this has led to some of the best servers in the running updating their versions to 1.19 as well.

Since there is such a massive number of Minecraft 1.19 servers out there, it can be tough to pick one in particular. Fortunately, some of the top servers that have existed for years are fully compatible with players who have updated to The Wild Update. Some of these servers even have cross-platform compatibility and the ability to support multiple versions of each game.

Players can find a great list of 1.19-friendly servers below.

Spectacular Minecraft servers that support version 1.19

10) The Archon (pvp.TheArchon.net)

The Archon's primary spawn area (Image via WildDogXD/YouTube)

A longstanding Minecraft server with a large and active community, The Archon has many game modes to choose from. Among its game types, the most popular are the likes of Skyblock, Prison, and Factions PvP.

The Archon also offers game modes like Robbery and Outlands, ensuring players won't lack variety while they play. Some players may skip this server as it doesn't focus on traditional survival multiplayer, but it's great for those that enjoy more challenging game types.

9) Skyblock Network (play.SkyblockNetwork.com)

Skyblock Network's new One Block spawn area (Image via Skyblock Network)

This Minecraft server has one priority, and that's Skyblock gameplay. Players have multiple versions of the game type to enjoy, including the newly-opened One Block world. Skyblock is one of the most popular Minecraft game types in the game's history, and this server brings that popularity to the forefront for its community.

This might not suit players who don't enjoy Skyblock gameplay, but for those who do, it may just be their new favorite server.

8) Grand Theft Minecart (GTM.Network)

Grand Theft Minecart mixes GTA and Minecraft in a wonderful blend (Image via BattleBall88/YouTube)

Grand Theft Auto Online has been one of the most popular online games in recent memory. Why not give it a shot in Minecraft? Thanks to Grand Theft Minecart, players can enjoy a complete GTA experience within the popular block-building game.

The city of Los Santos has been lovingly recreated in-game, and players can visit plenty of popular locations in the city if they'd like. The server also comes complete with plenty of firearms and explosive weapons, so the gameplay on this particular server is quite different from what players might find in the vanilla game.

7) Libercraft (Libercraft.net)

A massive palace build in Libercraft (Image via Libercraft)

This server should please purists who don't want an abundance of plugins on their servers. Libercraft keeps things relatively simple with game types like vanilla survival multiplayer. Granted, this server requires the download of an additional resource pack, but it doesn't break the immersion of the vanilla-styled gameplay.

For players wanting a barebones experience to enjoy with friends, Libercraft is one of the better options available.

6) OP Legends (Play.OPLegends.com)

OP Legends' Skyblock Utopia (Image via OPLegends)

One of the most embedded servers in the community, OP Legends has a ton of support on social media via YouTube and Twitch. It provides popular game modes like Prison, Skyblock, and even a Mega SMP world.

The server currently operates for Java clients, but the developers are currently rolling out a beta program for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players as well. The team of developers and staff are also constantly keeping things fresh with events and promotions, ensuring there's always more to do that isn't covered in standard gameplay.

5) Minecraft Middle-earth (build.MCMiddleearth.com)

The Ring of Isengard in Minecraft Middle-earth (Image via Minecraft Middle-earth)

Sometimes a server simply goes above and beyond a player's imagination, and Minecraft Middle-earth is one such server. Lovingly recreating the iconic fictional world of J.R.R. Tolkien, this server is massive and painstakingly accurate to the original Middle-earth.

Players can wander the Shire, explore the mighty fortress of Minas Tirth, or scale the heights of Mt. Doom themselves. If players have ever wanted to live out their own fantasy in the world of The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit, this is the perfect server to do so.

4) Westeroscraft (mc.WesterosCraft.com)

The icy castle of Winterfell in Westeroscraft (Image via Westeroscraft)

Much like Minecraft Middle-earth, Westeroscraft lovingly recreates a different fantasy universe block by block. In this case, Westeroscraft emulates the world of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series and its HBO adaptation Game of Thrones.

The server has been an ongoing project, years in the making, but it is so incredibly polished that it may not matter to players that there's still work to be done. Explore the frigid halls of Winterfell, visit the Sept of Baelor in King's Landing, or just stop by the Wall and keep an eye out for White Walkers. If players can imagine it, Westeroscraft can likely provide it as far as the fictional universe is concerned.

3) Brawl (Brawl.com)

Princess Peach's Castle in Brawl's Party Deluxe world (Image via Brawl)

One of the most unique servers in the community, Brawl uses mods and plugins its developers have entirely built from scratch. This has led to some great game modes like Build, WarZ, and Raid, to name a few. However, the biggest draw of this server is undoubtedly its Party Deluxe game mode, which is a strikingly accurate portrayal of Mario Party.

The amount of detail that went into this world's gameplay and its maps alone is worthy of a ton of praise, and players who haven't played Mario Party in Minecraft yet owe it to themselves to at least give it a try.

2) Mineplex (us.Mineplex.com)

Mineplex is an official Minecraft partner server (Image via Mineplex)

Mineplex is a beloved and highly-populated server, so much so that it has an official partnership with Mojang. It offers more than a few game modes, including Block Hunt, Bridges, Cake Wars, Draw Thing, Speed Builders, etc. Even better, Mineplex is playable on both Java and Bedrock Editions, allowing players to play together regardless of platform.

The community is vibrant and is always sizable irrespective of the time of day, ensuring the multiplayer experience is always at the forefront.

1) Hypixel (mc.Hypixel.net)

Hypixel's spawn world portal (Image via Hypixel.net)

This has remained the top server for many players, and it's no surprise that Hypixel is still burgeoning in popularity post-version 1.19. Featuring one of the most adored Skyblock worlds of all time and a plethora of other game modes, Hypixel ostensibly has something for everybody.

Players who haven't experienced the incredible depth of the server are doing themselves a disservice as Hypixel is one of the greatest servers one can enjoy. It may not be for everybody, but there's a reason it rose to critical acclaim and has remained on track ever since.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

