10 cool Minecraft house designs for your next build (2022)

Minecraft is an excellent game for those people who are creative and love to build. Building is a very important part of the game; some players are able to create anything they want using all the different blocks.

When playing in a survival world, one important decision is to make your house. Some players like to go above and beyond while building, ending up having built elaborate structures that are incredibly detailed.

There are many different styles of houses for players to choose from, and it can get pretty overwhelming. In this article, we will be going over the ten coolest house designs for you to build.

10 awesome Minecraft house designs you can use in your next build

10) Suburban

Suburban house design [Image via Pinterest]

Many players love building huge, fantasy-like houses. But what about replicating the houses you see every day in real life? With this suburban house design, you can! These types of houses are mainly built with blocks that do not have any defined borders, such as terracotta, or materials that you find a lot in real life, like stone and regular bricks.

9) Treehouse

Treehouse build design [Image via Blue Bits on YouTube]

The Treehouse is an awesome design for those who want to be up above all the mobs spawning on the ground. Building a treehouse is easy, just find a large tree and add to it; large jungle trees are a great base for any treehouse.

Having a house up in the trees means you can see a lot more land than you normally would be able to, creating an awesome view.

8) Cottagecore

Cottagecore house design [Image via sheepoftheflowers on Tumblr]

Cottagecore is a very popular trend that has been dominating the internet. Cottagecore designs include colorful flowers, lots of leaves, farms, and small cottage-like houses. If you are looking for a cute and small house design, Cottagecore might be your answer!

7) Modern

Modern house designs have been around for quite a while, and there are even Minecraft texture packs made to make modern houses look even better. These house designs are typically achieved using a black and white color scale, and the builds consist of quartz and terracotta.

There are plenty of different designs that all fit the modern aesthetic, meaning you won't face any problems in terms of optionality.

6) Barn

Barn house design [Image via teoscraft on Tumblr]

A barn house design is a unique concept that all Minecraft players should use. This design takes on the look of a barn, with the inside being a house. This is great for players who love farming and raising cattle since it will fit the theme of the house.

5) Beach house

House on the beach design [Image via Pinterest]

Beach houses are an awesome design for all those players who love to fish. If you're near a beach in your Minecraft world, definitely consider building a beach house. These houses offer great views and are typically built using white or pastel-colored blocks. Plus, you might get lucky and find yourself near some buried treasure!

4) Boathouse

Boathouse design on the water [Image via TotallyNotMe on Twitter]

Boathouses are a great design for those who love small and quaint houses. Unlike boathouses in real life, these houses can't move, but they sure are nice to look at. You can even get creative and build a dock around your boathouse. These houses are typically built with wooden planks, and trapdoors can be used to create a floating border around the house.

3) Tudor

Tudor house design [Image via u/Swordself_MC on Reddit]

Everyone knows about medieval house designs, but what about Tudor house designs? The Tudor period lasted from 1485 to 1603, and it featured some iconic house designs that are fun to recreate in Minecraft! This particular design uses a lot of copper, wood logs, and blackstone to recreate the look.

2) Japanese

Japanese house design [Image via Zaypixel on YouTube]

The Japanese house design can be used to make some visually stunning builds in Minecraft. This type of build typically has a colorful roof, which in this case, was created using prismarine blocks. Typically, darker wood is used for accents. Moreover, banners can be used to recreate the flag of Japan. And bamboo can also be grown around the house to fit the aesthetic.

1) Fairytale

Pink fairytale house design [Image via beeswithmoss on Tumblr]

This pink fairytale house is super cute and a great design to base your next house on. These builds are typically very whimsical and fun, and the houses themselves are more on the smaller side. This house, in particular, seems to have been made using a texture pack; however, pink terracotta can be used to recreate the look in vanilla Minecraft!

