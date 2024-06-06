10 powerful items to get in Minecraft early

The first few days of any Minecraft world are the most important. They set the tempo for the rest of the survival playthrough and can help establish a great foundation to build on, literally and figuratively. However, with so many items and resources available in the game, it can be hard to know what to prioritize early on.

Detailed below are 10 amazing items that will make any survival playthrough much easier if obtained early on, along with what makes the items so important to seek out.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 amazing early-game Minecraft items to get

1) Shield

Shields can also be decorated with banners (Image via Mojang)

Shields are the most useful item in Minecraft for avoiding death. Rather than reducing incoming damage like armor, they are able to entirely negate attacks, absorbing the damage as durability loss.

Trending

Shields are also quite cheap, costing players only a single iron, making them easy to craft before the first night. Their utility and cost make them an amazing item to craft ASAP.

2) Wolf armor

A pack of tamed wolves in armor (Image via Mojang)

Wolf armor was added to Minecraft in the recent Armored Paws update. It is made using armadillo scutes, which are randomly dropped by armadillos but can also be brushed off of them. These scutes are also used to repair the armor, so gathering a lot of them, or setting up an armadillo farm, is recommended.

When placed on a tamed wolf, Minecraft wolf armor acts more like a shield than regular armor. It absorbs all mob damage dealt to the wolf as durability damage until the armor breaks. This makes using these pets in combat much safer, and their cheap cost means there's no reason not to make wolf armor as soon as possible.

3) Fishing rod

Enchanted books are the best bit of fishing treasure (Image via Mojang)

Fishing rods might seem like a strange item to rush to get, but they solve a few different issues at once. They give players an easy, consistent, and safe way to get food, which is one of the most pressing things to sort out in the first few days of a new survival world. Fishing also gives players XP, making fishing rods useful for grinding out levels to enchant with.

Fishing rods can also fish up occasional treasure. This treasure includes nautilus shells, saddles, name tags, enchanted books, bows, and more fishing rods. These fishing rods can even be fully enchanted Minecraft god rods, meaning that lucky players can quickly replace a normal fishing rod with a much better one.

4) Blast furnace

Raw iron smelting in a more powerful Minecraft blast furnace (Image via Mojang)

Blast furnaces are more expensive and advanced furnaces. They can only smelt ores, but they are able to do so at twice the speed of a regular furnace.

This means that even a basic Minecraft super smelter made using blast furnaces can drastically reduce the time it takes to process materials after a mining session. And less time spent waiting means more time spent playing, which is always good.

5) Campfires

Food cooking on a campfire (Image via Mojang)

Campfires are amazing early-game items for one reason: they allow players to cook any of Minecraft's best foods without having to spend fuel. The process takes slightly longer to compensate, but in the early game, when coal is at its most valuable, this is a worthwhile trade-off.

Campfires also have a unique texture when extinguished, and their smoke is more powerful than regular fires, making them a uniquely handy decorative block.

6) Composter

A player composting beetroot (Image via Mojang)

Composters are simple items made using wooden slabs. They allow players to recycle plant materials, such as excess seeds, into bone meal. This bone meal can then be used in other powerful farms, such as Minecraft wood farms.

This means that any crop farm can be used to power other more advanced farms, making composters amazing items to set up early on.

7) Melon or pumpkin seeds

Finding melons or pumpkins should an early game priority (Image via Mojang)

Finding Minecraft melon seeds, or pumpkin seeds as an alternative, is an amazing thing to do ASAP in a survival world. These crops can both be used as food, but their best use cases are elsewhere. Both of these crops are amazing items to trade with farmer villagers and often form the backbone of large-scale villager trading halls.

Additionally, melons can be combined with gold nugget to make glistering melons. These are used to make potions of healing—some of Minecraft's best potions.

8) Flint and steel

A burning sheep will drop cooked mutton instead of raw (Image via Mojang)

Flint and steel are amazingly useful items for how cheap they are to craft. Players can use these items to light portals to access Minecraft's Nether dimension, which is the item's best use.

Players can also use these items to light mobs on fire. If a mob drops food, like a cow or chicken, then dying while on fire will cause the food item to drop cooked rather than raw, which is useful for saving fuel.

9) Observers

The adorable "face" of an observer (Image via Mojang)

Observers are one of the most useful redstone components available to players. Most of Minecraft's best farms rely on observers at some point. This means that the sooner that the player starts making observsers, the sooner the resource snowball starts rolling.

The only downside to observers is that they require quartz, meaning that acess to the Nether is required to craft them.

10) Beehives

Beehives crafted and placed over campfires (Image via Mojang)

Beehives are the craftable versions of bee nests available to players. Their utility comes from allowing players to set up Minecraft bee farms.

Bees will seek out flowers to collect pollen and make honey in the hive. This honey can be collected in bottles to make honey blocks. These blocks are useful in some of the game's more advanced redstone builds, as they can stick blocks together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback