10 things you may not know about mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft has many passive, neutral, and hostile mobs, and even more will be added when The Wild Update releases later this year.

The majority of Minecraft players know the basic operation of most mobs, as they don't seem to have much to them. Skeletons fire arrows, cows moo, and dolphins jump through the water's surface. However, there are plenty of hidden nuances to mobs that may not be readily apparent to Minecraft players.

Many of these facts are smaller in nature or are situational, only coming into play when a mob finds itself in a particular circumstance. Regardless, there are plenty of fun facts about mobs that players may not know.

Lesser-known mob facts in Minecraft

10) Cobwebs prevent zombies/skeletons burning

Zombies can protect themselves from the sun by using cobwebs and other blocks like water (Image via Mojang)

Most Minecraft players know the drill with standard undead mobs in the Overworld. They attack players and villagers relentlessly, but they begin to catch fire and take damage when the sun peaks above the horizon.

However, mobs like zombies and skeletons can technically protect themselves from the effects of the sun while they walk through (or stand under) cobweb blocks. This does slow them down significantly, but they won't take damage until they emerge from the cobweb blocks.

9) Wolf tails and health

A wolf's tail height indicates its remaining health (Image via WILD Cubing/YouTube)

This is a small Minecraft detail, but one worth keeping in mind when players have several tamed wolves following them.

Each wolf's tail stands at attention at full health, and it will lower as the wolf takes damage. If players see their tamed wolf with a low-hanging tail, they may want to consider feeding them some tasty meat to bring their health total back up to maximum. A fed wolf is a happy and healthy wolf.

8) Zombies can transform

Zombies can transform given the right circumstances (Image via Nightfight3/YouTube)

After Minecraft's Village & Pillage update, it was possible to experience different variants of zombies in a world. There are husks that often appear in dry desert biomes, while drowned can be found in a Minecraft world's aquatic areas.

However, if a standard zombie stays submerged long enough (its head must be underwater for 30 seconds), it will begin the process of becoming a drowned. After 15 additional seconds, the zombie players once saw is now its aquatic variant. Furthermore, husks that spend time underwater can also turn back into standard zombies.

7) Creepers are scared of cats

Creepers are afraid of both cats and ocelots (Image via Mojang)

For some indeterminate reason (maybe because they look like tall scratching posts?), creepers are terrified of cats and ocelots. Creepers that approach players can be completely scared off if they have a tamed cat or ocelot nearby. Cats will hiss, and creepers will force themselves into retreat, albeit hanging around to look for an opening.

Even phantoms are wary of cats and ocelots, making them an excellent form of protection against some of the game's most aggravating hostile mobs.

6) Endermen are less hostile to players wearing carved pumpkins

Players in a carved pumpkin helmet can stare directly at endermen (Image via Mojang)

Looking endermen in the eye during normal Minecraft gameplay is ill-advised as this upsets endermen and provokes them into attacking. However, with an easy-to-make helmet, players won't need to worry.

By carving a pumpkin block with shears and then placing it on their head, players can look right into the eyes of endermen without consequences. Carved pumpkins do obscure a substantial amount of vision, but they can still be a helpful tool when dealing with multiple endermen.

5) Pillagers can be disarmed

Without their weapons, pillagers can be pseudo-tamed (Image via u/Ochiwana/Reddit)

Pillagers can often be a pain in Minecraft because of their aggression and litany of weapons. However, if players manage to make pillagers break their weapons, they essentially become passive. This tends to be easiest when dealing with crossbow-wielding pillagers as their crossbows break faster than axe-wielding pillagers in most circumstances.

There are multiple methods to break a pillager's weapon, but once the job is done, players can slap a name tag on the pillager and keep them around as a friend if they'd like, though it's no real use in combat.

4) Beds and iron bars expedite villagers removing zombie form

Using the right blocks can speed the conversion process of zombie villagers back to their original forms (Image via Mojang)

Many Minecraft players may know that it's possible to cure a zombie villager by hitting them with a splash potion of weakness and feeding them a golden apple. However, once this process has begun, the zombie villager has to spend some time returning to its normal form. This can be expedited by placing iron bars and beds nearby.

These blocks increase the conversion speed, turning a zombie villager back faster. Both block types can be found in igloos with basements, making these structures a great spot to convert a zombie villager.

3) Parrots die from being fed cookies

Players may want to avoid feeding their parrots anything but seeds (Image via Mojang)

Though players can tame parrots by feeding them seeds in Minecraft, parrots can also immediately die when fed cookies.

In Minecraft: Java Edition, parrots will die while emitting poison particles, while Bedrock Edition parrots will be inflicted with the Fatal Poison status effect and die accordingly. This is due to the real-world fact that chocolate is toxic to parrots. With that in mind, keep those cookies away from your parrots as they can't be bred, and there's only a finite number of them in a world.

2) Looting swords and ghast fireballs

Players can use Looting swords to get extra use out of ghast fireballs (Image via Waifu Simulator 27/YouTube)

Though many Minecraft players are aware that it's possible to reflect a ghast's fireball projectile with a sword, there's a different way to use this to one's advantage.

If players are using a sword enchanted with Looting, they can reflect fireballs and kill other mobs, which will still apply Looting, allowing for more items to be collected. This can be difficult to do as players must angle themselves well, but it's still a cool trick to know while in Minecraft's Nether.

1) Endermen hate endermites

Endermen attack endermites on sight (Image via Orepros/YouTube)

Created occasionally when Minecraft players break ender pearls, endermites appear to have no real use. However, when in the range of endermen, this is a different story. Endermen will attack any endermites they can find to the best of their ability. This may seem like an innocuous fact, but it actually has an excellent application when creating enderman farms.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

