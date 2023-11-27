12 best Minecraft servers for Skyblock

Minecraft Skyblock is a classic game mode, and Skyblock servers are the perfect place to effortlessly play it. In Skyblock, you typically start with very few items, such as some food, a water bucket, an island tree, and a few other basic necessities.

It's up to you to utilize these items wisely to go from rags to riches. This typically involves a lot of grinding, but committed players can turn their tiny island into a magnificent kingdom worth being proud of. Minecraft Skyblock servers can be played alone or with friends, and the servers below offer the best experience for playing Skyblock online.

12 best Minecraft Skyblock servers you shouldn’t miss

12) Mox MC Skyblock

Java Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a magnificent server (Image via Mojang)

Mox MC offers a classic Minecraft Skyblock experience and has all of the features OG Skyblock players have come to know and love from a quality server. This includes island challenges, achievements, island leaderboards, custom farming, and many helpful co-op features that make it easy to play Skyblock with friends.

With a solid online presence that spans over seven years, this server is one of the most recognizable within the Minecraft multiplayer universe. It proudly hosts an active Discord community with over 120,000 members, making it one of the largest Minecraft Discord servers. This vibrant and expansive community is an ideal environment for making new friends who also share a passion for Minecraft.

11) Skyblocky

Java Address: skyblocky.com

Bedrock Address: pe.mchub.com:19132

Skyblocky is owned by the popular content creator F1NN5TER (Image via Mojang)

Skyblocky is a standalone Skyblock server, meaning Skyblock is the only mode this server has to offer. While this may not appeal to some, to others this is vastly attractive as the server community, admin team, and gameplay updates are solely focused on the Skyblock server and nothing else.

Despite solely offering Skyblock, Skyblocky is no small fry. In fact, it's pretty popular, pulling in a couple hundred players at peak times of the day. It's owned by the popular YouTuber F1NN5TER, and many of his fans are known to hang around on this server. Who knows, perhaps you'll run into him yourself while playing on here.

10) Manacube Skyblock

Java Address: join.manacube.net

Bedrock Address: play.manacube.com:19132

Manacube has been dominating the Skyblock scene for a while (Image via Mojang)

A well-known server in the Minecraft multiplayer scene, Manacube has been online for almost a decade and has attracted millions of unique lpayers throughout the years. It has a variety of game modes such as Parkour, Survival, Prison, Towny, Factions, and Skyblock.

Manacube Skyblock has a few custom features that make its gameplay stand out, but perhaps the most pivotal is its unique currency called Mana, which is used to purchase custom items and enchantments. This makes the Skyblock game mode feel less grindy and far more rewarding as you're always earning Mana for doing even the most basic tasks.

9) InsanityCraft

Java Address: sm.insanitycraft.net

Bedrock Address: sm.insanitycraft.net:19132

InsanityCraft is a popular Skyblock server (Image via Mojang)

Next up is InsanityCraft, a server that brings a mix of both traditional and modern elements to the world of Skyblock. It is the perfect choice if you are a long-time classic Skyblock fan looking to try something new but not overwhelming.

With over a decade of uptime, InsanityCraft can be trusted to provide a top-quality multiplayer experience. Some of the features on InsanityCraft Skyblock include:

Custom Skyblock classes

Player chest shops

Custom farming

Fishing events

Ender dragon events

Island missions

Competitive island top leaderboard

Dedicated staff team

Frequent server content updates

8) Golden Sky

Java Address: play.golden-sky.de

Bedrock Address: play.golden-sky.de:19132

Golden Sky is a great German server (Image via Mojang)

Golden Sky is a German Skyblock server that delivers an authentic and original feeling Minecraft Skyblock experience that remains true to the game mode's intended design.

If you're looking for a German-speaking Skyblock server to play, Golden Sky is the perfect choice. With a robust history that spans over 13 years, this server has a stellar track record of longevity and stability.

7) OP Blocks

Java Address: sm.opblocks.com

Bedrock Address: bedrock.opblocks.com:19132

OP Blocks is an impressive Skyblock server (Image via Mojang)

Living up to its name, OP Blocks offers an OP (overpowered) Skyblock experience where players find themselves trapped on an island inside a candy-themed universe. Like most Skyblock servers, the fun of OP blocks lies in its brutal but engaging grind with activities such as farming and mining captivating players for hours on end. Enhanced by numerous custom features, these activities remain constantly fresh and never feel like a chore.

Should you ever get bored of Skyblock, OP Blocks also offers a plethora of other game modes, including Survival, Prison, and Survival SMP. It's one of the most popular Minecraft server networks out there, and for good reason.

6) NeoNetwork

Java Address: sm.neocubest.com

Bedrock Address: bedrock.neocubest.com:19132

NeoNetwork is owned by a popular Minecraft YouTuber known as NeoCubest. Although it's not the oldest server on this list, NeoNetwork boasts a myriad of custom Skyblock features to keep you coming back and has grown rapidly since its inception.

This server stands out as an ideal choice for those looking to participate in a vibrant and expanding community. With full Bedrock support, it stands out as one of the best choices for anyone in search of a Minecraft Bedrock Edition Skyblock Server.

5) Complex Gaming Skyblock

Java Address: smc.mc-complex.com

Bedrock Address: smc.mc-complex.com:19132

Complex Gaming is a huge server with many game modes (Image via Mojang)

Complex Gaming is currently one of the biggest servers in all of Minecraft and has thousands of concurrent online players at peak times of the day. While it's renowned primarily for its exceptional Pixelmon game, Complex Gaming also boasts an outstanding Skyblock experience.

Offering features such as custom island minions, coinflips, ore generators, envoys, and much more, Complex MC has cemented itself as a top-notch destination for Skyblock players. One undeniable benefit of being connected to such a large network is that Skyblock on Complex MC is never short of players, even at the quietest times of the day.

4) LoverCraft Network

Java Address: sm.loverfella.com

LoverCraft Network is an amazing server (Image via Mojang)

Yet another server owned by a YouTuber , LoverCraft Network offers a seriously fun and custom Skyblock experience. There are many unique features on this server that are worth raving about, but custom runes are the most interesting.

Runes in LoverCraft serve as unique enchantments, distinct from anything found inside Vanilla Minecraft, and they add a layer of exclusivity to the server's gameplay. This is only but a glimpse of what elevates LoverCraft above its counterparts. The abundance of exclusive, custom-tailored server features is remarkable and hard to overstate.

3) Jartex Network Skyblock

Java Address: sms.jartex.fun

Bedrock Address: bedrock.jartex.fun:19132

Jartex Network is a Skyblock server for cracked players (Image via Mojang)

Those looking for a cracked Skyblock server experience should look no further than Jartex Network to cover their needs. This giant Minecraft network is one of the largest cracked servers in existence. It offers a wide variety of well-maintained cracked servers to choose from, including Survival, KitPvP, Prison, and Skyblock.

Jartex Network is without question one of the best choices for players in search of a good cracked Skyblock experience. While cracked servers often have a reputation for being an unmoderated and chaotic mess, Jartex Network goes against the grain with its active admin team that not only keeps the server in order but also releases frequent, well-made updates.

2) Skyblock.net

Java Address: skyblock.net

Bedrock Address: bedrock.skyblock.net:19132

Skyblock.net is an old server still going strong (Image via Mojang)

Another standalone Skyblock server, skyblock.net was created by the same individual that created the Skyblock game mode. That's right, the owner of this server is the original author of the Minecraft Skyblock plugin that most servers on this list use to power their Skyblock game mode.

This server is a decade old and is definitely worth checking out. It stays true to many of the original Skyblock features while still managing to implement exclusive modernized features that keep the game mode fresh for veteran Skyblockers. Besides, why play a clone when you could play the original Skyblock server?

1) Hypixel Skyblock

Java Address: hypixel.net

To the surprise of probably no one, Hypixel Skyblock comes in at the top of this list.

The sheer magnitude and length of gameplay offered by Hypixel Skyblock are on par with some AAA game titles. There's quite literally hundreds of hours of fresh content to be explored in this game. The Skyblock game mode on Hypixel has more players than every single other Minecraft server combined, with the mode usually clocking in 50,000 concurrent players.

Any fan of the Skyblock genre needs to check this one out. It's truly a one-of-a-kind server that deserves every ounce of its popularity. It can be a little tricky to get started, but luckily there's a detailed Wiki to help even the biggest noobs.

How can you play Skyblock in Minecraft?

Skyblock in Minecraft can be enjoyed alone via a singleplayer Skyblock map or on a Skyblock server. Those only looking to play with friends need to play on a Minecraft Skyblock server.

Playing on a Minecraft Skyblock server also comes with a host of other benefits over singleplayer maps, including extra gameplay features through the use of server plugins. This makes possible behavior that cannot exist in the vanilla Minecraft game, thus allowing servers to add exciting and fun new custom content to the Skyblock game.

What is the most popular Minecraft Skyblock server?

The most popular Minecraft Skyblock server is undoubtedly Hypixel Skyblock. This single Skyblock game mode hosted on the behemoth Hypixel Minecraft network posts upwards of 50,000 players. For those unfamiliar with Minecraft multiplayer metrics, this is, in fact, more than every other server's player count combined.