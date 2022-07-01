4 best hot tub designs for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has a very dedicated community of builders. There are those that use creative mode for the ability to fly and unlimited resources, as well as those who build in survival for the bragging rights of having made massive structures with the resources they gathered. There are also those who focus on fantasy, and those who focus on more modern styles.

Of those that build modern structures, pools and hot tubs are a natural inclusion to houses and mansions. There are many different styles of potential hot tub that Minecraft players can make. The ones covered below are just a few examples to help get inspiration for similar or even more advanced builds.

4 hot tub builds to inspire players after Minecraft 1.19 update

Hot tub basics

Smoke and bubbles, the two effects which sell the hot tub aesthetic (Image via Minecraft)

There are a few building principles that players wanting to make a hot tub will need to know, as they are applicable no matter what general style they decide to build.

The most important element that players will have to use is soul sand. When placed underneath water, soul sand creates a pillar of bubbles in the water above it, which is essentially required to make these builds look like hot tubs rather than normal pools.

Another interesting potential element for these hot tub builds is campfires. When placed, campfires have a pillar of smoke that extends above them, which, when placed below the tub, will result in an effect very reminiscent of steam that would be coming off of the water in a hot tub.

1) In-ground rustic

An example of an in-ground rustic hot tub (Image via Minecraft)

The best kind of materials for a rustic style of hot tub, in-ground or above-ground, will be those that exude a more medieval or aged vibe. The best example of this is spruce wood, especially things like spruce trapdoors, which have a nice blend of dark wood and iron, and are reminiscent of barrels. Lanterns are a nice rustic light source to pair with this type of wood.

For detailing, players should consider stairs and fences; the former makes for a nice ridge to the tub and appears like seats, and the latter which makes great stands for players to place the lanterns onto.

Thankfully, the soul sand that makes the iconic hot tub bubbles work for the build blends into the darker browns, giving a more natural aesthetic to the rustic style of the hot tub.

2) Above-ground rustic

An example of an above-ground rustic style hot tub (Image via Minecraft)

Most of the materials that players would use for an in-ground still work perfectly for an above ground tub. Since there is more vertical space that players will need to decorate, additional blocks and types of materials will be needed.

A quick and simple way to add detail to a wood-based build for very little effort is by using buttons and trapdoors of the matching wood type. Spruce trapdoors are the most rustic trapdoor, making them a great choice for the vibe of the build, and spruce logs match the darker color of spruce wood, and make for a great border for the tub.

Also, since players will have materials sticking up from the ground, it will look better if there is some kind of block or material in the ground, bordering the tub itself. It will give the appearance of being a base to keep water from seeping out, like a real hot tub would have.

While there are several potential choices for this border material, spruce planks work great, and, since it is the same type of wood, would match the stairs, logs, and fences that adorn the tub.

3) In-ground modern

An example of a simple in-ground hot tub (Image via Minecraft)

This is another potential design aesthetic for a hot tu. It has a more modern design, normally characterized by smooth whites, reminiscent of the ceramics and other materials used in today’s bathroom fixtures and pools. In Minecraft, these materials could be things like quartz, concrete, glass, and potentially sandstone.

While lanterns would not match very well in a modern setting, there is another choice available that looks almost exactly like a modern ceiling light: end rods.

There is an issue with using this school of design, though, which is that soul sand is very dark brown and has a lot going on texturally, and thus conflicts a decent amount with the other blocks used. Players can either ignore this to keep the bubble blocks, or remove them to keep the aesthetic unified and lose the bubbles.

4) Above-ground modern

An example of a simple above-ground hot tub (Image via Minecraft)

The above-ground modern hot tub suffers from a lot of the same potential issues that the above ground rustic hot tub has, namely that there is more vertical area that needs to be decorated to avoid a boring looking build. And while the rustic build had some easy solutions, the modern build does not.

Unlike the rustic build which has wood items to pull from, like fences, buttons, and trapdoors, none of the more modern looking blocks have these equivalents. The only material that potentially works with these lighter blocks might be birch wood, the lightest of the wood types, which would allow players to add some visual interest to the build in a pleasing way.

Another idea would be to incorporate things like concrete powder or quartz pillars, which fit color-wise and offer a nice textural change.

