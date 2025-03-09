4 best professions for Minecraft villagers

Villagers are passive mobs in Minecraft that spawn and live in villages. They are the most human-like creatures in the game and have a set daily routine. They wake up at daybreak, work throughout the day, socialize with each other in the evening, and sleep at night.

Some of these villagers have different professions. These professional villagers will have distinct apparel and job blocks. Each of them can trade different items with players. Over the years, players have come to understand that some professional villagers are better than others.

Here is a list of some of the best professions for Minecraft villagers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 4 best villager professions in Minecraft

1) Librarian

Librarians can trade all kinds of enchantments (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

It is widely accepted that librarian is the best profession a villager. Librarian villagers are great since they can offer almost every enchantment in the game, even rare treasure ones. Any regular villager can be employed as a librarian using a lectern, a block that is crafted using one bookshelf and four wood slabs.

In one of the first two trades itself, librarians will start giving players an enchanted book with an enchantment. The price of this book can vary massively, depending on the rarity of the enchantment.

Over the years, players have created entire trading halls with loads of librarians, all selling different enchantments.

2) Farming

A farmer can work in a crop farm and buy various crops for emeralds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Farming is another great profession villagers can take up. Farmer villagers can work in a crop farm since they can automatically harvest crops and plant seeds. After harvesting, they can drop those crops in a collection area as well. This way, players can create an automatic crop farm.

Furthermore, they can buy various crops like wheat, carrots, and beets. If players create a crop farm with carrots and beets, they can simply collect them from the storage and sell those very crops to the farmers to earn emeralds. This will change how they can create a great emerald farm from a crop farm.

3) Cartography

Cartographers can give explorer maps to undiscovered structures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Cartography is also a good profession for villagers. Cartographers deal with map-related items like explorer maps, compasses, paper, and more.

Through them, players can get explorer maps of structures like Ocean Monuments and Woodland Mansions. From the 1.21.5 update, the mob will also start selling swamp hut, jungle temple, and village explorer maps. With these explorer maps, players can find loads of undiscovered structures in Minecraft.

Apart from that, the mob can also buy paper for emeralds and sell items like empty maps, banners, and globe banner patterns.

4) Fletching

Fletcher can buy sticks for emeralds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Fletching is a profession that villagers can take up to trade all kinds of items related to ranged weapons. A fletcher can sell items like arrows, flint, enchanted bows, crossbows, and even tipped arrows. It is considered a great professional villager to trade with because of what the mob buys for emeralds.

A fletcher can buy sticks for emeralds, which is one of the most basic items that players can craft or obtain in Minecraft. Players can simply chop down trees, create a lot of sticks, and sell them to fletchers to earn emeralds. For beginners, this is a great professional villager to trade with.

