5 best changes in Minecraft 1.21.5 update

Mojang has finally released the Minecraft 1.21.5 Spring to Life game drop. The developers have been working on it for several months now. They started revealing its new features via snapshots and beta/preview versions from January onwards and have finally released it on March 25, 2025.

Apart from new features like falling leaves, leaf litter, warm and cold farm animals, the game drop also packs a lot of changes to existing features. Here is a list of some of the best changes in the Minecraft 1.21.5 update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 best changes in Minecraft 1.21.5 game drop

1) Lodestone's new recipe

Lodestone will be craftable with an iron ingot. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

One of the best changes coming to Minecraft 1.21.5 is that the lodestone's crafting recipe will be a lot easier. Previously, players had to use a netherite ingot with eight chiseled stone bricks to make a lodestone. Hence, it was a rare block that hardly anyone created.

With 1.21.5, Mojang decided to change its recipe and replace the netherite ingot with the iron ingot. Since iron ingots are a lot easier to get, it makes lodestone a lot easier to craft as well. Players can craft lots of lodestones, place them in different important locations, and explore the world with ease.

2) New spawn egg textures

Spawn eggs will have a completely new look. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

With Minecraft 1.21.5, Mojang has also decided to change spawn egg textures. As the game continues to update and more mobs get added, the developers felt that the spawn eggs looked more and more similar. Hence, they decided to give them completely new textures.

The spawn eggs for each will now look like that particular mob. For example, pig spawn eggs will be pink in color with a snout, and panda spawn eggs will essentially have a face of a panda with round black ears. This will not only enable players to quickly find the egg they want, but it can also be a great visual overhaul for Creative mode inventory.

3) Camels spawning in Deserts

Camels will start spawning in the Deserts. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Camels were added to Minecraft in 2023. However, ever since their release, they have only been able to spawn in desert villages. Players had to find a desert village in order to witness these new rideable mobs.

In Minecraft 1.21.5, however, Mojang decided to let camels spawn in the entire Desert. This means that players can find these creatures roaming all around the region. Of course, they will continue to spawn in desert villages as well.

4) Pale Gardens are larger

Pale Gardens will be a lot larger in the 1.21.5 update. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Pale Garden is a new biome that generates besides Dark Forest. When Mojang added this biome to the game with Minecraft 1.21.4 game drop in December 2024, players instantly realised how rare it was. Even if they managed to find it, the region only had a handful of trees and not a single creaking heart.

Hence, with the Minecraft 1.21.5 update, Mojang is fixing the biomes' generation by making it a lot larger and common. Players will be able to find it a lot easier, and it will have ample trees and other vegetation to experience and resources to gather.

5) Creaking can be nametagged and preserved

Creaking can be nametagged and prevented from despawning (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Creaking is a relatively new mob that came with the Pale Garden biome. It operates entirely from the creaking heart, which is usually hidden in one of the pale trees. This mob spawns at night and despawns during the day. The mob's spawning and despawning mechanics were so strict that players were simply unable to keep the mob as a specimen or trophy.

With Minecraft 1.21.5, Mojang decided to allow players to nametag the creaking. With this method, they can put a nametag on the wood-like creature and prevent it from despawning. However, they will despawn if their creaking heart is destroyed or if they are too far away from their hearts.

