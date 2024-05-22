5 best exciting features coming in Minecraft 1.21 update

Every annual Minecraft update brings a reason for excitement with its new features and additions. The Tricky Trials update, however, is special as it introduces features that many players didn't know the game needed. With a new hostile mob, a new weapon, and an amazing structure that will challenge players in various ways, the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update will forever change the game's Overworld combat experience.

In this article, we have listed what we believe are the five best features to look forward to in the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Exciting new features in Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

After numerous snapshots and beta releases, the main features of the upcoming Tricky Trials update have all been revealed. Here are some of the best additions that will be made available this year:

1) New copper items and blocks

New copper items (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft Tricky Trials update brings a plethora of new copper items and blocks, including an addition never seen before - the Copper Bulb. Here's a rundown of all the copper-related additions in this update:

Chiseled Copper

Copper Bulb

Copper Door

Copper Grate

Copper Trapdoor

While most of these items are variations of existing wood or stone counterparts, the copper grate stands out as a unique addition. It's a solid block with perforations, allowing players to see through it.

Craftable or obtainable through stonecutting, the copper grate offers versatility in builds, serving both decorative and textural purposes. The Copper Bulb, on the other hand, brings light to the game. It emits light when it receives redstone pulses, giving players new ways to brighten up their builds.

2) Breeze

Breeze mob (Image via Mojang)

Breeze is the eagerly awaited addition to hostile mobs, promising much-needed challenging battles. From its nomenclature to its design and loot drops, the breeze presents itself as a counterpart to the existing blaze mob, drawing inspiration from wind rather than lava.

Exclusive to the trial chambers, the breeze spawns via the new trial spawner blocks. It engages players with ranged wind charge attacks while disorienting them with its agile and erratic movement.

Engaging in combat with this mob proves highly rewarding, as defeating it is the sole means of obtaining breeze rods, a crucial crafting ingredient for the new weapon.

3) Mace

Steve with a mace (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft 1.21 update is filled with unexpected additions. Yet, perhaps the most surprising of them all is the debut of a new mace weapon, offering players a fresh approach to close-range combat.

Unlike any other weapon in the game, the mace boasts a unique feature: the ability to inflict significant damage when striking from a great height. With each block fallen before landing a blow on a mob, the damage for that hit is increased by five points.

Taking it a step further, the update introduces several mace-exclusive enchantments. However, acquiring the mace proves to be the ultimate challenge in the game. Crafting it demands only two items: the new heavy core block and a breeze rod. However, the heavy core is an exceedingly rare find.

4) Trial chambers

The trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

The trial chambers mark the latest addition to the roster of Overworld structures. Generated beneath the surface, it stands as one of the largest underground structures ever introduced.

Constructed primarily of copper blocks, the trial chambers provide an ideal battleground for facing off against the breeze Mob. Delving into this structure proves highly rewarding as it houses the newly introduced vault Blocks, which can be unlocked using Trial Keys.

These vault blocks introduce a new method of rewarding players that requires them to employ a key to unlock the block and claim the loot concealed within.

5) Crafter

A crafter block (Image via Mojang)

The Crafter is a groundbreaking new block designed to revolutionize crafting mechanics through automation. Minecraft players can input crafting ingredients and specify a recipe for an item, which it will then craft upon receiving a redstone pulse.

