5 best features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 24w10a

Minecraft's snapshots are some of the coolest and most unique parts of the game. These beta releases allow players to experiment with future content weeks, sometimes months, in advance, all the while providing useful feedback to Mojang. For example, recent snapshots let players try the interesting Minecraft wind charge much earlier than they otherwise could have.

The most recent of these snapshots is Minecraft snapshot 24w10a, which is bringing some cool changes and additions, mostly focused on the game's wolves.

The five best changes, features, and bug fixes are detailed below, along with what makes the change so good.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Minecraft snapshot 24w10a's best changes

1) Bug fixes

None of the bug fixes included in the update are massively influential, but there are a total of 28 fixed issues in the snapshot, so it is definitely worth mentioning as a great part of the update. Some of the most interesting or important of these fixes are:

The saturation status effect granted by suspicious stew lasts seven ticks again rather than seven seconds.

Other suspicious stews had an issue fixed that caused them to give none of their intended status effects.

Books disenchanted with a grindstone can stack in the player's inventory again.

Bundles

What makes this last bug interesting is not the bug itself but the fact that it was a bug relating to Minecraft's infamously delayed bundles. This shows that as delayed as bundles are, Mojang is still actively working on them, so they should still eventually be coming to the game.

2) Wolf spawns update

Wolves can spawn on Podzol now. (Image via Mojang)

Wolves were the main focus of this snapshot. The minor changes to them include new biomes and blocks that are valid spawn locations. For example, wolves can now spawn in sparse jungles, savanna plateaus, and wooded badlands biomes. Wolves have also been set to spawn on some new block variants, such as podzol and coarse dirt found in other biomes they can appear in.

This change is great because it will help make wolves easier to find, and no Minecraft survival base is complete without a guard dog.

3) Grove spawns updated

Groves are now a bastion for wolves. (Image via Mojang)

Wolves were not the only mobs, and their spawning characteristics changed. The grove biome found atop the mountains and often associated with Minecraft's best seeds has had its passive mob spawn table completely reworked. The only passive mobs that can spawn here now are rabbits, foxes, and wolves.

While unfortunate for the rabbits, this change is great as it makes it easier and more reliable to find foxes and wolves, both of which have very cool and unique gameplay elements associated with them.

4) Customizable wolf armor

A group of tamed wolves with dyed armor. (Image via Mojang)

Inarguably, one of the biggest changes is the personalization options added to wolf armor. Many of the community's complaints after the item's reveal related to its aesthetics. It looks pretty ugly on its own, which is not great when it's supposed to be worn by cute dogs.

However, this most recent snapshot brought with it the ability to use any of Minecraft's many different colors of dye on wolf armor to dye it, similar to how leather armor functions.

5) New wolf variants

Some of the new wolf variants (Image via Mojang)

The biggest change in the new snapshot is also the most out of left field. There are a total of eight new wolf variants added to Minecraft, bringing the total number of wolf types to nine.

The old wolf texture is not being lost, thankfully. Instead, it remains in the game with a new name, the pale wolf, as a regular taiga exclusive spawn. The snowy versions of taigas have the ashen wolf, which has a unique fur pattern that makes it look as if there is cloth keeping the animal warm. The groves mentioned earlier will have the bright white snowy wolves added to them.

The old-growth taigas also have unique wolf types. Old-growth pine forests have the black wolf, named after the dark fur that allows it to stalk the forest at night. And the last of the frigid wolves, the chestnut wolf, can be found in the game's old-growth spruce forests. These animals have a very light brown fur.

The adorable spotted wolf (Image via Mojang)

In the game's warmer climates, Minecraft's best jungle seeds will now also produce worlds filled with murky orange-colored rusty wolves. Savanna plateaus have spotted wolves. These fierce predators have primarily black and orange coats, broken up by intermittent white spots.

The other unique-looking wolf is the striped wolf, named for the dark brown stripes along its spine. They can be found in wooded badlands. Speaking of the woods, the final of the new wolf variations is the woods wolf. This oak-log-colored canine is found in the game's regular forests.