5 best glide maps for Minecraft 2022

In Minecraft, Elytra are gear pieces that allow players to fly or glide through the air. Since Elytra can be so fun to use, some members of the community have created glide maps, also known as Elytra maps. Many of these maps task players with testing their flight skills and reaction time as they make their way through a course.

Although Mojang has provided its own glide maps in certain versions of Minecraft, community-made maps can be just as impressive. The game's fanbase has created numerous glide maps that are certainly worth checking out, and it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of this year's notable entries.

This article will list some excellent glide maps that Minecraft players can enjoy.

Awesome glide maps to play in Minecraft this year

1) DiveBolt

DiveBolt is a fun PvP-centric glide map that can get quite competitive (Image via Jackelton, Yunified/Minecraft Maps)

For an intense and competitive glide map, DiveBolt is an exceptionally fun choice. Players can select from many different classes to augment their existing skills and battle for supremacy across six varied and vertically-scaled maps. Players can expect midair dogfights and intense melee combat on these maps.

One of the most vital aspects of DiveBolt is resource management. Players won't want to run out of firework rockets or other consumables in the middle of a battle.

2) Terra Swoop Force

Terra Swoop Force will challenge players while also providing an interesting backstory (Image via Noxcrew/Minecraft Maps)

One part adventure map and one part glide map, Terra Swoop Force will challenge players as they explore the core of the world. In this map's story, players have been hired by the Geo Descent Labs to descend underground. The Terra Scooper drill has gone missing, and players will need to investigate as they descend to the planetary core.

Outfitted with the new Elytra-esque Thermal Flight Armor, players will have to move quickly and avoid obstacles as they make their way to the drill's former location. However, handling the speed of the Flight Armor won't be easy, so they'll need to stay as alert as possible.

3) Flight Warfare

Flight Warfare will push a player's PvP limits both in the air and on solid ground (Image via Team Lazuli/Minecraft Maps)

Another interesting take on Minecraft's glide map PvP is Flight Warfare, which combines capture-the-flag gameplay with high-speed Elytra flight. To win in Flight Warfare, players will need to move quickly through the skies, secure flag captures for their team, and take down anybody that gets in their way. Even better, the map is built completely in vanilla, meaning they won't need to use any resource packs or mods to utilize it.

As long as players have command blocks enabled, they can run this map on LAN or on a multiplayer server. However, admins should note that the map only supports two to four players, so adding more can crowd the map and make things a bit too hectic.

4) Elytron

Fans of the Tron films will get a real kick out of Elytron (Image via Theticman/Minecraft Maps)

A considerably unique glide map with its own distinct minigame type, Elytron mixes Elytra flight with the solid light trails seen in Disney's Tron series. When players use their firework rockets to change direction and pick up speed, they'll leave light trails in their wake. The trails are comprised of blocks, and the objective of the game mode is to trick fellow players into running into these light trails.

Instead of maneuvering around an array of obstacles, players will have to maneuver to defeat their opponents. They can even enjoy this minigame and map via Minecraft Realms.

5) Aries - The Gliders

Aries is an excellent way to practice your Elytra flight skills (Image via Sauronvolter/Minecraft Maps)

If players are looking for a great way to practice their glide map skills, Aries - The Gliders can be a huge help. The map provides the ability to drop down and fly past various obstacles within a massive and endlessly-generated ice cylinder. Players should avoid the packed ice blocks unless they want to go back to the lobby, and they should try hitting the green wool targets for experience gains.

They'll also receive a standard iron sword as well as a bow that shoots fireballs, which may be incredibly helpful if they can strike obstacles mid-flight. With enough practice on this map, players should be able to substantially sharpen their flying and gliding abilities.

