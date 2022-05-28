5 best heist maps for Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft is an amazing game in which players can do almost anything they can imagine. With so many blocks to choose from, players can build entire worlds to their liking. However, there is much more to Minecraft than just building different structures. There are also mods that players can download that will allow them to experience the creations of others inside of their own Minecraft worlds.

Some of these mods can change the textures, music, or any number of things in the game. Some advanced mods can completely change the way the game plays by adding special modes to the game or even allowing players to participate in Heists. Heist maps let players test their skills as they attempt to conduct a heist and steal or claim objects to win.

5 of the best heist maps in Minecraft (2022)

Players know about Survival Mode, where they must defeat the Ender Dragon and survive the journey along the way. There is also a Creative Mode where simply creating anything is the end goal. There is another mode called Adventure Mode that allows players to experience pre-constructed adventure maps that have self-contained experiences.

For heist maps, players will generally want to try to avoid detection from entities such as security cameras, traps, laser tripwires, guards, and more. Some are stealth-based and others rely a bit more on brute force. The end goal is to conduct the ultimate heist within Minecraft. Here are 5 of the best heist adventure maps for players to experience in Minecraft in 2022.

5) The Heist

The Heist features some stealthy high-stakes, almost spy-like gameplay. In this mod, players need to sneak around as they try to infiltrate an underground research facility. The objective is to steal special prototypes from the lab. In order to do so, players need to use gadgets, stealth, puzzle solving, and parkour skills. This is definitely a fun heist map for players who are into stealth gameplay.

4) Pay Day 2

Based on the hit game with the same name, Pay Day 2 lets players experience all of the carnage and heist goodness within the world of Minecraft. With guns, action, and plenty to do in line with heists, this map is sure to keep players busy for a long time. Players will have to be careful and stealthy during these heists or they may have to use brute force to fight their way out of it.

3) FrriNz's Prison Escape

In this prison escape-based map, players will have to try to escape from a maximum security prison. However, that's not all. They also need to break into the feds in order to wipe their name clean of all wrongdoing. If it sounds hard, that's because it is. Players will need to use all the tools at their disposal to make a clean getaway if they want to escape from the prison and win.

2) Cookie Heist

Players must get all the cookies back in this heist map (Image via planetminecraft.com)

If players want something completely different from conventional heists, they can try their luck at making a huge heist of cookies. In this Christmas-themed Minecraft mod, Santa has stolen all of the cookies and players need to get them back. They must venture forth and overcome various obstacles, including parkour and other challenges in order to get those yummy cookies. As the developers have stated, no Santas were harmed in this mod.

1) Crooked Caper

Crooked Caper is a multiplayer heist-themed game featuring two teams of players. One team consists of guards and the other team consists of thieves. The thieves' objective is to gather as much gold as possible, while the guards' job is to prevent the thieves from taking all their gold and running away. Making clever use of mechanics, this map changes the way a heist works in Minecraft.

The guards have very limited vision and must try to locate the thieves. The guards can set traps to try to catch the thieves off guard. However, the thieves have a few tricks up their sleeve. They can use various gadgets such as smoke bombs and teleportation devices to escape from the guards. This is a fantastic map to play with friends.

