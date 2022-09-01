5 best items to craft on the first day in Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the most open-ended games ever made. This feature is one of its biggest positives, the ability to do whatever a player is able to conceive of. However, it's also one of the sandbox title's biggest drawbacks, as new players can very easily get lost or overwhelmed without any direction found within the game itself.

This means that there are many different things players can do on the first day of a new world, each just as important as the others, from gathering resources, to setting up a basic base or farms for sustainable food. Detailed below are five of the first things that players will want to craft in a new world.

Note: This article is subjective and reflect's the writer's views.

Ranking 5 best items that Minecraft players should make as early as possible in a new world

5) Hoe and farm

A mixed crop, underground farm serving as the player's food source (Image via Minecraft)

One of the first things that players might realize when starting a new world is that, unless they spawn near certain structures such as villages, food can be quite difficult to come by.

There are the occasional animals, such as cows or pigs, that can drop some meat, but these tend to not replenish, meaning that players run the risk of starvation.

The best way to get around this is to craft a hoe and use it to start a small farm as quickly as possible. It only ranks so low on this list because it matters much less on easy and normal difficulties. On easy, players will starve until they get down to half health, and on normal, they will be left with half a heart. This means that on the difficulties that most play on, starvation is bad, but not fatal.

If a player can get a farm made within the first day of a new world, they can get a sustainable amount of bread before starvation becomes an issue at all.

4) Bed

A purple bed in the corner of a player's base (Image via Minecraft)

Beds are an interesting Minecraft item, and their use is both good and bad. On one hand, using a bed allows players to skip through the night, which can be vital during the early days of a world before players have armor or a shield. This is especially important if they want to focus on outdoor activities such as exploration or base building.

However, sleeping in a bed inherently means accepting that half of every day is skipped, and therefore the time is wasted. Players can use this time to mine for resources, though it is inarguable that sleeping in a bed is good for players who spend a majority of their time on the surface, as both night times are skipped and phantoms are kept from spawning.

3) Furnace

Raw iron smelting in a blast furnace (Image via Minecraft)

Furnaces are an obvious choice for something that players will want to make as soon as they have the cobblestone to do so. The benefits of a furnace are twofold: the first and most obvious use is turning raw ores into their smelted counterparts.

It is not hard, or uncommon, to have at least some raw iron before the end of the first day in a new world. Therefore, it's important to make a furnace for smelting the iron ore into ingots, which can then be turned into iron tools, armor, or even a shield to keep the player safe.

The second, lesser known but sometimes more important, use for a furnace is making charcoal. With the ore distribution changes, it can sometimes be hard to find coal in any decent numbers while mining for other resources. The ability to turn wood, which is easily farmed, into charcoal to smelt items and make torches is both incredibly important and useful.

2) Chests

An example of a mid-game player's junk chest (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft has a lot of items. Any player that has made it through more than even a few days would know this: inventories tend to fill up in almost no time at all, with every kind of random clutter available, much of which is not super useful.

This makes crafting chests super important for players on a new survival worlds. These chests allow fo players to empty these less useful items out of their inventories and make room for more useful resources. Such storage devices also allow them to safely store their valuables so that they do not run the risk of losing them while exploring the surface or mining underground, potentially near lava.

1) Pickaxe

The recipe for a wooden pickaxe (Image via Minecraft)

While wooden tools are by no means good or even passable as tools, they are the first thing that players will need to make to get the ball rolling on their game progression. This means that the first and most important thing that most players will make on a new world is a wooden pickaxe, to collect stone to make stone tools, which can gather iron for shields and armor.

There are ways around getting wood first, such as using creepers to blow up stone, or raiding villages for iron, or even getting diamonds from shipwrecks and buried treasures. However, a pickaxe is still going to almost certainly be the first tool that players make, regardless of which material they use, as it allows for new materials to be collected.

