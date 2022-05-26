5 best-looking houses in Minecraft

Houses are one thing that is present in pretty much all Minecraft worlds. In fact, most players start their world by building a house. The houses that players build in the game can vary widely in style and size. Some players prefer to have better-looking houses, while others go for more simple-looking ones.

Any house can look good, even a dirt house, as a few players have proven. However, there are some houses that look stunning and much better than others. For instance, a mansion looks better than a cobblestone and oak build. With that in mind, here are a few amazing-looking houses to try to build in Minecraft.

5 Amazing-looking houses for Minecraft players to try building

5) Mansion

A mansion is just a big, detailed house, and it looks really good. Provided the dimensions are correct and that players choose the right kind of blocks to use, a mansion isn't terribly hard to build. For the most part, it's what's on the outside that counts for a mansion. Adding a fountain or a driveway is a great way to make the mansion seem a little bit more advanced. Then, if players can nail the house part of the build, they'll have something to truly be proud of.

4) Skybase

Most Minecraft gamers do not spend their time in the sky and therefore would only see the bottom of this base. That's a shame because skybases can look so cool.

They are very difficult and dangerous to even attempt building. One wrong step and players can end up plummeting to their deaths. However, if the player manages to use their skills and build a skybase, it can look absolutely stunning and be the ultimate flex.

3) Houseboat

A houseboat is probably one of the most difficult houses to build. For starters, it's built on water, which is far from an easy task. Secondly, to get enough space to live, the boat part has to be pretty big. And ensuring everything goes right can make these builds time-consuming projects.

Sometimes Minecraft gamers will luck out and find a shipwreck on land, but that's pretty rare. This type of house usually requires players to start from scratch. That said, building one of these houses is worth it because they look exquisite.

2) Cottage

Cottage design (Image via u/eiro-gg on Reddit)

Cottages are usually pretty quaint, but that doesn't make them any less beautiful (quite the contrary, actually). Cottages aren't hard to build, either. Most Minecraft players will just use basic stone and wooden blocks. Cobblestone, stripped logs, and fence posts are the three basic ingredients of a cottage.

What sets them apart and makes them beautiful is the greenery. Flowers, vines, leaves, and other plant blocks used in the build can really make a cottage stand out. Dirt paths also enhance their appeal, especially if they're tucked away in a forest.

1) Castle

Castles can be pretty difficult to build, but they do have one thing going for them: They usually require blocks that are easy to get. Some really amazing castles often use cobbled deepslate or cobblestone. Both of these blocks are really easy to come by and are pretty abundant in any Minecraft world.

They also don't require much crafting. Sometimes, players will need to get stone bricks or polished deepslate, but those aren't terribly difficult to acquire, either. Most crafters who go mining end up with loads of these blocks, and building a castle is a good way to use them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

