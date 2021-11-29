5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for building castles

Minecraft is well-known for its building mechanics. Building in Minecraft can range from a tiny shack for emergencies to a huge mansion for creative builders. Building structures has become easy over the last few years, as there are tutorials available all over the internet. These ideas can inspire players to build their own structures and display their creativity as far as building in Minecraft is concerned.

Castles are meant to be some of the most majestic builds possible in Minecraft. Castle building is quite popular and may take a ton of time. They bring beauty and uniqueness to Minecraft. Listed below are five castle building ideas for Minecraft.

Top 5 seeds to build castles on in Minecraft 1.17

5) The Sphinx (Seed: 2513709692913728044)

The interesting rock formation and inspire an Egypt-themed build (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players on the coast of a desert biome, around which some islands can be found. Among these islands is a rock formation that bears a striking resemblance to the Sphinx in Giza. Since desert biomes require less terraforming and cleaning up, this area would be perfect for a castle built based in Ancient Egypt.

4) Turtle Island (Seed: 6105164681913734231)

The island is shaped like a turtle (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players in the middle of a large island shaped like a turtle. The island contains a small oak forest and is surrounded by beaches. This would make it a good spot for a castle build, as the water around it makes it an impenetrable fortress.

3). Expansive Plains (Seed:-423673225502336066 )

Plains biomes can provide space for castle builds (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns a player near three biomes, a savanna, a desert and a huge plains biome. The plains biome is fairly flat, and provides ample space for a massive castle to be built, which the two other biomes will provide a nice change in scenery from time to time.

Additionally, a small river can be seen bubbling away near the spawn. This can act as a moat.

2) Island Castle (Seed: -6296571890134749870)

The island before and after clearing all the trees (Image via u/Breach04__ on Reddit)

The seed kicks off on an expansive island with an oak forest biome. The trees within the forest will have to be cleared for enough space to build a castle. However, players will find that once the trees have been cleared, the landscape is quite flat, and ideal for a castle build.

Additionally, the forest will provide a surplus of wood, which can be helpful in survival.

1) Desert temple and village at spawn (Seed: -7492801512473941435)

This fascinating seed spawns players near a desert village and a desert pyramid. While the desert temple gives a ton of loot, there's more to the seed. Two exposed spider spawners can be found side by side, right adjacent to the desert temple.

Additionally, a small, circular lake can be found a few blocks away from the village, the area around which can be perfect for a castle build.

Building castles in Minecraft is a commitment that leaves the player satisfied and smiling. Castle builds are some of the most rewarding building experiences in the game, and every player is recommended to try them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

