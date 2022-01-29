5 best Minecraft 1.18 PE seeds for snow

Minecraft world is expansive and full of wonderful biomes. From hot, sandy deserts to cold, icy, snow biomes, the range is massive and each biome is as picturesque as the other. However, the snow-covered, icy biome looks like something straight out of a fantasy movie.

Winter season is coming to an end soon but that doesn’t mean players can’t enjoy the snow. This article will showcase five of the most beautiful snow seeds in Minecraft PE 1.18 that players can explore and build a home in.

5 sest snow seeds in Minecraft, PE 1.18

5. Snowy village with Outpost nearby

Seed: 357044962

Snow village with a massive cave opening (Image via Minecraft)

This beautiful seed spawns players in a taiga forest off the coast of the Ice Spikes biome, with a view to a Ruined Portal. Players can choose to travel either way and find themselves a nice little village. Behind the first snow village, players will also find a massive cave opening from where they can collect resources.

Moving further inland in the snow biome, players will come across a second snow village with an Outpost nearby. The Outpost is perfectly placed in the middle of a frozen lake.

Ruined Portal: 28, 76, -125

Taiga village: 125, 88, -301

Snow village with a cave opening: 125, 76, 226

Snow village 2: 775, 75, 368

Outpost: 778, 77, 454

4. Endless Frozen Ocean

Seed: 1219235093

Village with a Ruined Portal (Image via Minecraft)

The players spawn in a taiga forest near a large, expansive frozen ocean. Players can collect wood from the forest and make their way to the frozen ocean. Using a boat, players can move at a rapid speed passing huge icebergs and polar bears roaming around. Within this frozen land, players will also find a Ruined Portal buried within the ice.

Moving forward, they will also stumble across a beautiful snow village with a Ruined Portal within the village. On the other side of this portal, players can also find a Nether Fortress nearby.

Buried Ruined Portal: 17, 63, 222

Village with Ruined Portal: 210, 63, -288

Nether Fortress: 58, 67, -172

3. Village with an exposed Dungeon

Seed: 1242776073

Village on a mountain slope with an exposed dungeon (Image via Minecraft)

As soon as the players spawn in the seed, they will find themselves surrounded by snow. On one side, they will see the beautiful Ice Spikes rising high over a frozen river. Upon crossing that river, players will find an Igloo with a secret room hidden within it.

Exploring a bit further, they will stumble upon a pretty little village on the steps of a snowy mountain. The most interesting feature of this village is that it also has an exposed dungeon within the village. This dungeon houses a zombie spawner within it and two loot chests. Near the village, players will also find an Outpost.

Village with dungeon: 285, 99, -857

Outpost: 295. 92, -601

2. Mushroom Island surrounded by Frozen Ocean

Seed: -439676749

Lush cave with a Mineshaft underneath the Mushroom Island (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players next to a village where players can get some starter loot and food items. Once looting is done, players can travel across the Frozen Ocean until they come across a large Mushroom Island, a perfect place to set up base. Mushroom Islands do not spawn any hostile mobs, making this area safe and secure to build a base in.

Another amazing feature of this island is that underneath it lies a large Lush cave biome. Within the Lush Cave, players will also find a mineshaft. Apart from this huge mushroom island, players will also find two other small islands in the Frozen Ocean.

Village: 714, 72, 212

Mushroom Island: 441, 80, -945

Mineshaft: 413, 26, -985

1. Snowy Forest

Seed: 991919396

A spruce village nextr to a fantasy inspired forest (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is perfect for players who wish to enjoy a white winter in Minecraft. Players spawn on a slope of a snow-covered mountain surrounded by spruce trees. Players can dig straight down at their spawn point to enter into a massive Lush Cave. On one side of spawn lies dense spruce forest, and on the other a wide Frozen Ocean.

Near spawn, players will come across a small village on the stony coast of the Frozen Ocean. Also on the side of the cliff players can find a Ruined Portal. Traveling across the Frozen Ocean, players will come across another village and further inland a massive cave opening. The cave also features a Ruined Portal within it. This humongous cave is great for collecting resources.

Village: 152, 78, 99

Ruined Portal on the cliff: 69, 113, 130

Village (2): -337, 68, -406

Massive cave opening: -537, 63, -487

Ruined Portal within the cave: -643, -45, -371

