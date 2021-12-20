5 best Minecraft 1.18 seeds for exploration in 2022

Minecraft is a sandbox game with an open world that stretches on infinitely. There are four main mechanics associated with the game: building, crafting, combat and exploration. Out of these, exploration is usually the most expansive aspect, as it allows players to gather new and improved resources, discover new structures, and progress within the game.

Minecraft has a ton of seeds that feature large and intricate biomes, perfect for exploration. With a total revamp of Minecraft’s world generation in the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, the world of Minecraft is more fun to explore than ever before. This article will feature five of the best seeds for exploration for Minecraft 1.18.

Top five seeds for exploration in Minecraft 1.18

5) Split Island (Seed: 452119848)

This seed splits an island into two (Image via Reddit/u/DanceAggressive2666)

This seed contains an interesting island, laid out bare for the player to explore and gather resources from. The island generates within a savanna biome and has a ton of trees on its surface. However, one of the fascinating aspects of the island is a gigantic ravine that splits the island into two parts. The ravine can be used to mine and gather a ton of useful ores and other resources.

Coordinates for the island: 11, 401

4) Submerged ravine (Seed: -3695905669563420283)

This seed spawns the player near a ravine that is completely submerged in water. Ravines tend to be extremely deep and can turn out to be some of the best sources for rare materials. However, exploring the ravine will be difficult for newly spawned players, as players will need resources for underwater survival and better tools to mine for resources like diamond and lapis lazuli.

3) Stuffed Shipwreck (Seed: 5429165814520432097)

A shipwreck near spawn (Image via Reddit/u/DlVlDERE)

This seed spawns the player on an island within a grass biome. The area is bordered by an ocean, which can be explored to uncover various structures like ocean monuments and underwater ruins. However, the closest structure to the spawn island, a shipwreck, lies only a few blocks away from the shore of the island. When explored, it will uncover a chest that contains a whopping 16 iron ingots.

2) Unique biomes and structures (Seed: -542423082)

This seed has a ton of unique structures (Image via Reddit/u/PinkStarGaming)

This seed spawns the player in a huge oak forest, right at the foot of a massive snow mountain range. Right off the bat, a ravine can be found close to spawn, which opens up directly into a dripstone cave.

Dripstone caves are one of the newest caves added to Minecraft and contain new paths of traversal and several new items and blocks. Aside from this, this biome includes a plethora of unique structures. One such structure is an underwater stronghold with a huge Mineshaft beside it.

1) Mineshaft mayhem (Seed: 157)

This seed contains a plethora of Mineshafts and ravines, which can be quite profitable to explore for loot and resources. A mineshaft can be found going all the way down to the bedrock, while another mineshaft can be found connected to a ravine. A third mineshaft can be found within the same ravine, fused with an amethyst geode.

Minecraft 1.18 features gigantic mountains and a plethora of new biomes, both above and underground. The aforementioned seeds give the player a chance to explore worlds filled with these features.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar