5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds (March 2023)

Every Minecraft world is procedurally generated, which allows players to explore an unlimited amount of unique worlds. While every world is different, it can be identified using a sequence of numbers or alphabets, making it easier to locate when a player is trying to play on it or save it for later.

Minecraft 1.19 has some of the most unique seeds ever, primarily because of features like the Deep Dark, Mangrove Swamp Biomes, Ancient Cities, the Warden, Allay, and more.

The changes in world generation that were added to the game with the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update amplify the new biomes significantly, generating some of the unique Minecraft seeds.

Minecraft 1.19: Best seeds to delve into this month

5) Villages & Pyramids (Seed: 6630997395534342573)

A desert temple near a village in this seed (Image via Mojang)

This seed spawns the player in a huge desert biome with many different structures spread across it. Two villages can be found nearby, one generating northwest of the spawning area and the other generating on the opposite side, i.e., southeast of the world spawn. This provides shelter and a decent chunk of resources.

However, the main attractions in the vicinity are two desert temples, the first of which can be found at coordinates (X=136, Z=296), while the second one lies slightly further away, at coordinates (X=-472, Z=-216). A nether portal can also be found near the second temple.

4) Immediate Ancient City (Seed: -4651105460712845864)

This Ancient City can be found next to spawn (Image via Mojang)

Even though Ancient Cities were introduced to Minecraft quite a while ago, they're still exciting to explore, mainly due to their loot and the Deep Dark's watchful sentry, the Warden. In this seed, players spawn at the border between an Old Growth Spruce Taiga and a regular Taiga biome. A village can be found less than 50 blocks away.

However, the best feature of this seed is an Ancient City that can be found nearby, at coordinates (X= 152, Y= -51 Z= 8). This giant maze of structures is perfect for seasoned pliers to jump straight into. However, newer players should gather essential resources like armor, weapons, and food.

To the east of the Ancient City, players can find a giant ravine that connects to a mineshaft if the player keeps following a path set in the same direction. It's possible to reach the latter from the Ancient City, as the structures are built in a straight line compared to each other.

3) Incredible Hollow Mountain (Seed: 8486672581758651406)

The cave is naturally decorated with glow berries (Image via Mojang)

This seed allows players to witness the magnificent changes the Minecraft 1.18 update brought to the game. The changing of the game's terrain and cave generation on a massive level is perhaps best showcased by the hollow mountain players can find at coordinates (X=30, Z=60).

The mountain found on these coordinates seems only to be held up using individual cobblestone columns. A large Lush Cave biome can be found inside this cave, making it more beautiful and exciting to explore.

2) Easy Diamonds (Seed: -4361528937055201680)

World spawn for "Easy Diamonds" seed, overlooking an underwater ravine (Image via Mojang)

If there's one goal that every Minecraft player pursues when they spawn into the game, it's finding diamonds. Diamonds are some of the rarest minerals in Minecraft. They can be used to make armor, weapons, tools, and enchanting tables.

To obtain a plethora of diamonds on this seed, all players need to do is head over to one of the many cavities in the ground near their world spawn. The cave system below is littered with veins of diamond ore as well as copper ore, dripstone, coal ore, iron ore, and more.

1) Shipwreck Island (Seed: -9142863513851137753)

The island in this seed is in the middle of nowhere (Image via Mojang)

One of the unique seeds on this list is also the most challenging. Minecraft is a game where the area in which players spawn has a huge impact on their journey ahead. In this seed, players spawn on a tiny, barren island with virtually no resources nearby.

While finding villages, desert temples, and Ancient Cities beside spawn is highly profitable, some players like a challenge occasionally. However, the seed does hit players with a ray of sunshine in the form of a shipwreck near it. Players can loot anything meaningful from the chests found inside it, aside from using its wood to build resources and making up for the lack of trees.

Minecraft 1.19.3 has some of the most bizarre seeds ever seen in the game. As more features are added to the game, players should be positive that newer and better seeds are just a few updates away.

