5 best Minecraft modpacks for low-end PCs in 2022

Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time, and for a good reason. The game lets players build almost anything they can imagine. There are countless blocks, biomes, and even dimensions to explore. To make things even better, the game is available on multiple platforms, including mobile devices.

However, some players who have been playing Minecraft for a long time may not have a high-end computer. Although the game can be played on low-end PCs, the graphics and framerate may suffer. Players who are having trouble running the game should consider downloading a few mods that optimize the game's performance on low-end computers.

Here are the five best mods players with low-end PCs can install to get better results in their game.

1) Optifine

Optifine is a Minecraft mod that helps improve the game’s performance and frame rate. It does this by making better use of the computer’s resources and improving the game’s code. Optifine also adds a number of features that improve the gameplay experience, such as better lighting, HD textures, and more.

If you’re looking to improve your Minecraft game’s performance, Optifine is definitely a mod worth checking out.

2) Smooth Boot

There are many benefits to Smooth Boot, which is why it is such a great Minecraft mod to improve FPS. First and foremost, it significantly reduces lag and stuttering, both of which can be major problems for players with low-end computers.

Additionally, the Smooth Boot mod also improves frame rates and makes the game look a lot smoother overall.

It also includes a number of other useful features, such as the ability to disable certain graphical effects that impact performance. Overall, Smooth Boot is an essential mod for anyone looking to get the most out of their Minecraft experience.

3) HDTextureFix

HDTextureFix is a great modpack for improving the frame rate. It allows players to customize many aspects of the game, including the resolution, which can help improve performance.

HDTextureFix also provides support for a variety of different mods and textures, which can further improve performance. Overall, HDTextureFix is an excellent option for those looking to improve their frame rate in 2022.

4) Starlight

The Starlight Mod is great for fixing lighting issues because it allows players to fine-tune the game's lighting to their liking. Not only does this improve FPS, but it also makes the game look much better. The mod is extremely easy to install and use, and it's definitely worth a try if you're looking to improve FPS in Minecraft.

Since lighting is one of the primary causes of FPS drops, having a mod that can change the lighting to help low-end PCs perform better is a great choice when choosing which mods to install.

5) Sodium

One of the best ways to improve the performance of a low-end PC is to use a mod that lets players alter the game's settings, and Sodium is a mod that does just that.

Much like the Optifine mod, Sodium lets players tweak the settings of their game to optimize performance by removing unnecessary components of the graphics that do nothing but bog the system down. The game may end up looking less polished as a result, but the mod does the job of letting the system run well.

How to install mods in Minecraft

Installing mods for the game is an easy process. The first thing to do is to visit a reputable site to download the mods, such as Curseforge. Visiting random sites that offer mods is risky and can result in a nasty virus on your machine.

Once you have selected and downloaded the mods you wish to install, simply follow these steps to get them up and running:

First, make sure that the game and client are not running.

Open the Start menu by using the Windows key or by clicking on the Start button.

Search for %appdata% in the Start Menu.

Select the Minecraft folder inside the search results and open the folder.

Open the mods folder that is located inside the Minecraft folder.

Copy and paste the downloaded mods inside the folder.

You can now launch the game. If the previous steps have been followed correctly, the mods will be installed.

